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LA Card Show! Everything you need to know to make the best of the event this weekend

A signed Shaquille O'Neal sports card
Collectible sports cards such as this signed Shaquille O’Neal card will be traded and sold at the L.A. Card Show at the L.A. Convention Center.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow
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  • LA Card Show returns for its fourth year this weekend, expanding into the L.A. Convention Center’s West Hall.
  • Pokémon cards dominate trading tables, while Shohei Ohtani’s cards headline sports offerings.
  • Billed as a cultural event around the art of collecting, the show adds activations with major L.A. pro teams and streetwear pop-ups.

This is the fourth year of the LA Card Show, and my, how it has grown.

The venue has grown larger and bolder with each year, beginning at the Mayan Theater in 2023. The Intuit Dome held the event in 2024 and Dodger Stadium in 2025. This year’s show will take place this weekend at the L.A. Convention Center West Hall.

Roughly 700 collectibles vendors are expected, almost double the number at Dodger Stadium. Food and drink will be available and the card show is open to all ages.

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Pokémon cards and items continue to be the most popular to trade and purchase, according to show officials. All sorts of sports collectibles will be plentiful, with Shohei Ohtani — unsurprisingly — the most popular card, and card grading will be available on-site.

“More than just a card show, it is a cultural event built around the art of collecting,” LA Card Show co-founder Adam Derry said.

Trading Card Game (TCG) deck-building is increasingly popular, with players competing in games such as “Magic: The Gathering” using cards that represent spells, monsters and resources. Comic collectibles will also be traded and sold.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 27: A big blue "foam finger" sits in the parking lot before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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LA Card Show! Dodger Stadium will be full Sunday even though the team is in Seattle

LA Card Show will make its Dodger Stadium debut with a format that includes a DodgerVision watch party for the team’s regular-season finale against Seattle.

Other attractions include activations with the Clippers, Kings, Sparks and LAFC, and fashion and streetwear from HYPLAND, Holiday, Vandy The Pink and Research Vintage.

The card show will take place from 10 am. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with VIP access at 9 a.m. A two-day general admission pass is $50 (VIP $100), with one-day passes $30 (VIP $50). Ages 8 and younger are free.

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Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

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