Letters to Sports: Bill Plaschke takes heat for Caitlin Clark complaints

Bill Plaschke has hit a new low. Plaschke is now a Caitlin Clark hater. Clark is the primary reason the WNBA is popular right now, and Plaschke is upset that she whines after being bounced around like she’s trapped in a pinball machine. I will continue to watch Clark because she is the most dynamic player in the WNBA.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

Bill Plaschke’s column criticizing Caitlin Clark as a whiny, entitled player who constantly complains to officials and her coach would be laughable if not so hypocritical. If Luka Doncic were the subject instead of Clark, the column would have read exactly the same. Calls to mind the adage that people who live in glass houses ought not throw stones!

Mark S. Roth

Playa Vista

Notwithstanding Bill Plaschke’s tendency for hyperbole, his article on Caitlin Clark was a three-point swish from half-court. She has turned into the Luka Doncic of the WNBA. Maybe the Sparks can trade every first round pick for infinity and beyond and the two of them can be roommates!

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David Cianchetti

Claremont

Bill Plaschke’s commentary was over the top and too harsh on Caitlin Clark. She is in the early stages of her WNBA career with so much more yet to give.

From what I have seen on the court (did anyone see the latest Washington vs. Fever game?) she is talented, gutsy, strong, and a highly competitive athlete (who also ranks in the top 10 in free throws). She has the grit and passion for the sport like no other. A “spoiled, disrespectful, whining brat” (really?) she is a superstar in her own right that can fill the three-point basket in a clutch situation.

Open your eyes, her star still shines, take another look. Go Caitlin!

Joan C. Fingon

Ventura