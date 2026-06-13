Letters to Sports: Bill Plaschke takes heat for Caitlin Clark complaints

The New York Knicks’ winning-shot sequence in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with Jalen Brunson missing from deep and then OG Anunoby following with the successful tip-in, reminded me of the winning sequence in North Carolina State’s storied 54-52 upset win over Houston in the 1983 NCAA championship game, with Dereck Whittenburg airballing a 30-footer but Lorenzo Charles catching it and making the winning slam dunk to defeat Houston’s Phi Slamma Jamma.
Instead of seeing Wolfpack coach Jim Valvano run all over the court looking for someone to hug, we saw the faces of Jerry Seinfeld, Taylor Swift, Adam Sandler, John McEnroe, Chris Rock, Michael J. Fox, Ben Stiller, Timothy Chalamet, Larry David and other celebrities in a state of shock.
Stephen A. Silver
San Francisco
The electricity being generated from Madison Square Garden to my TV during Game 4 was exhilarating! Though the Knicks were repeatedly knocked down through two quarters, they got back up and ultimately delivered a game-winning uppercut on a tip-in.
All I could think of was all those lucky N.Y. fans who were fortunate to be there! This was one of the most historic, thrilling comebacks in sports I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing. Whether you’re a Knicks fan or a Spurs fan, what both teams gave in effort was Mastercard priceless!
Rob Parra
Rowland Heights
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