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Letters to Sports: Dodgers continue to cover their bases

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto is high-fived in the dugout after he was relieved when his no-hitter was broken up .
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is high-fived by teammates in the dugout after he was relieved when his no-hitter against the White Sox was broken up in the ninth inning last Saturday.
(Matt Marton / Associated Press)
1

We’ll never know, of course, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Yoshinobu Yamamoto was relieved to lose the no-hitter in the ninth inning so that Mookie Betts wouldn’t have to bear the stigma of spoiling a perfect game. Yamamoto is a 100% class act.

Jay James
Pico Rivera

There’s only one MLB club that could possibly overcome all the Dodgers injuries in the first half of the season.

That team is in fact the Dodgers.

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

I thought Bill Shaikin’s column on the Dodgers ruining baseball was good and provocative. For me, I do not believe the Dodgers are ruining baseball, but sports are much more fun and compelling to watch when they are competitive and each game means more.

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It is easier to sustain competitiveness when one team or a few teams do not have a huge financial edge over other teams. I think the NFL, NBA, and NHL have been better at dealing with this issue than baseball.

Bill Francis
Pasadena

2

Two sides of the game

The U.S. coasts to wins in its first two World Cup games. Is this a soccer country or what?

Jack Wolf
Westwood

The U.S. showed that 2-0 doesn’t have to be “the most dangerous lead in soccer.”

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

While watching a World Cup match, I took a hydration break, then a nap, waking up just in time to witness a goal.

David Marshall
Santa Monica

My doctor said I need more sleep for better health. He recommended watching soccer — apparently, it’s the fastest way to fall asleep.

Barry Smith
Thousand Oaks

3

Splendid comparison

The Spurs talented center, Victor Wembanyama, reminds me of another great, Wilt Chamberlain. Just one ring in his Hall of Fame career.

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Mitchell Cohen
East Windsor, N.J.

4

Tantilizing comparison

The retirement of excellent Lakers’ public address announcer Lawrence Tanter, rekindled memories of the legendary John Ramsey, who announced for nearly every major Southern California sport during my youth. The late L.A. Times sportswriter Mal Florence wrote in 1990, “Ramsey’s deep, clear voice was heard by fans of USC football and basketball, the Rams, Raiders, Lakers, Dodgers, Angels and Kings. He would often announce five games over a three-day weekend. His announcing style was articulate, unruffled and deliberate.”

Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos

5

For the Record

In the letters section last Sunday, a reader wrote that Ken Curry, the judge who granted the injunction allowing Brandon Sorsby to play for Texas Tech, had graduated from Texas Tech. He did not. Curry was an undergrad at the University of Texas at Arlington and a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center.

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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