Bode Miller says arrest was over friend’s cannabis. Cops say skiing great had psychedelic mushrooms
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- Six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller faces two misdemeanor drug charges in Idaho.
- Miller says he didn’t know that a passenger in his car was carrying a small amount of cannabis and a pipe, while the arresting deputy reports he found Miller with 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
- The 48-year-old skiing great has pleaded not guilty to drug possession and paraphernalia charges.
U.S. alpine skiing great Bode Miller is facing two misdemeanor drug charges following his arrest in Idaho earlier this month.
The actual drug involved and who possessed it isn’t clear, with Miller and the arresting officer providing different accounts of those details from the June 6 arrest in Fremont County.
The six-time Olympic medalist has implied he was arrested because, unbeknownst to him, his friend was carrying cannabis and a pipe while riding in a car Miller was driving. While legal in several states for recreation or medical use, cannabis remains illegal in Idaho.
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“I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho,” Miller, 48, said in a statement posted Tuesday on Instagram. “My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession which I was unaware of. We fully cooperated with the officer.”
Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Hurt wrote in a probable cause statement that he found Miller with a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (a.k.a. magic mushrooms or shrooms).
While illegal under federal law, psilocybin has been decriminalized in Colorado and Oregon for treatments, with some health advocates saying it can help ease anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
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On June 12, Miller pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 29.
“I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed,” Miller said in his Instagram statement.
A five-time Olympic participant, Miller has won more medals than any other U.S. skier, including gold in the super combined at the 2010 Vancouver Games. He was the overall World Cup champion in 2005 and 2008 and won six World Cup discipline titles (three in combined, two in super-G, one in giant slalom).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.