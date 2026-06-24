Advertisement
Sports

Former viral UCLA star Katelyn Ohashi returns to gymnastics at age 29

A gymnast tosses her hair while doing the splits as she competes in the floor exercise and fans watch in the stands.
UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi competes in the floor exercise during a meet against Stanford on March 10, 2019, at Pauley Pavilion.
(Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Former UCLA star Katelyn Ohashi, whose joyful floor routines drew hundreds of millions of views and multiple ESPYs, is returning to elite gymnastics at 29.
  • Announcing the comeback with a playful Instagram video echoing Serena Williams’ recent tennis return, Ohashi is set to compete Saturday at the American Classic in Minneapolis.

Katelyn Ohashi has gone viral for her gymnastics routines.

She has won two ESPY Awards.

She’s a former national champion and All-American who earned 11 perfect scores of 10 during her time at UCLA.

She once took first place in the all-round at an elite national competition, with the now-legendary Simone Biles finishing as runner-up.

Advertisement
UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi smiles and gestures with both hands as she competes in the floor exercise

UCLA Sports

Former UCLA gymnastics star Katelyn Ohashi relishes her current, quieter life

Three years removed from the gymnastics routine that made her a viral sensation, Katelyn Ohashi has used her emotional journey to help others.

But Ohashi apparently has some unfinished business in the sport, as the 29-year-old athlete announced her return to elite gymnastics Tuesday on Instagram.

“After a few years of contemplating whether I wanted to continue chasing a dream I had as a little kid, I have decided to go for it,” Ohashi wrote. “I’m taking it one day at a time; one skill, one event, one dream. I don’t have any regrets in my career and I want to be able to continue saying that no matter what happens. So here goes nothing!”

Katelyn Ohashi gestures with one hand and holds a trophy in the other as she accepts an ESPY award
Katelyn Ohashi accepts the trophy for best play during the 2019 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Ohashi thanks Pacific Reign Gymnastics, a U.S. national training center in Woodinville, Wash., “for taking a chance on me.” Her post also includes a video of herself at the gym performing a couple of floor skills — with her signature broad smile across her face. The clip uses the same audio of a phone buzzing and ringing as the video Serena Williams posted earlier this month to announce her return to competitive tennis.

Also on Tuesday, Pacific Reign posted on Instagram several photos of Ohashi working out at its facility, along with the caption, “Queen Kate trains to reign.” The gym also announced on its Instagram Story that Ohashi would compete Saturday at the American Classic event in Minneapolis.

Jordan Chiles competes in the balance beam and scores 9.9500 on at the NCAA gymnastics semifinals at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday April 16, 2026.

UCLA Sports

In a big surprise, Jordan Chiles and UCLA fail to make NCAA gymnastics final

Shaky routines lead to UCLA gymnastics downfall, making the Bruins the only team seeded in the top four to fail to advance.

Little else is known about Ohashi’s comeback plans. The Times reached out to an agency that represents the gymnast but received no immediate response. Pacific Reign referred questions pertaining to Ohashi to the same agency.

Advertisement

Born in Seattle, Ohashi made her senior elite gymnastics debut at the 2013 American Cup, where she outscored U.S. teammate Biles for all-around gold. Later that year, Biles would win the first of her record six world championships in the all-around.

Ohashi became a fan favorite while competing for the Bruins from 2015 to 2018. She earned nine perfect scores on the floor and two on the beam, with video from a January 2019 floor routine reportedly garnering 240 million views across various platforms (including a repost from future Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris).

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi’s viral floor routine.

The same routine won Ohashi two 2019 ESPY Awards, for best play and best viral moment.

In 2018, Ohashi was the co-national champion in the floor exercise and helped the Bruins win their seventh and most recent NCAA title. The 10-time All-American last competed in the 2019 national championships, where she placed third on the beam and helped UCLA finish third in the team competition.

“We can’t wait to see you back on the floor, Kate!” UCLA gymnastics posted Wednesday morning on X.

Ohashi was a featured performer in Biles’ “Gold Over America” gymnastics tours in 2021 and 2024.

More to Read

SportsUCLA SportsOlympicsThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement