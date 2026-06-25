Drug charges against U.S. skiing great Bode Miller to be dropped, his attorney says

Six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller speaks after being inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame on July 12 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Two misdemeanor drug charges against U.S. alpine skiing great Bode Miller are set to be dropped, according to his attorney.

“No drugs were found on Bode’s person,” attorney Jeromy Stafford said in a statement emailed to The Times on Thursday morning. “After speaking with the Prosecuting Attorney for Fremont County Idaho, Lindsey Blake, she has agreed to dismiss all charges against Bode Miller.”

Blake has not announced the move and did not immediately respond to a message from The Times.

Advertisement

Miller was arrested June 6 in Fremont County. According to a probable cause statement by Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Hurt, the six-time Olympic medalist was in possession of a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Hurt said in his statement that Miller “knew that the Psilocybin mushrooms were illegal.” The 48-year-old former athlete was taken into custody and released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond. On June 11, Miller pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Miller gave a different account of what led to his arrest.

Advertisement

“I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho,” Miller said. “My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession which I was unaware of. We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

Online court records show the status of Miller’s case as “Active - Pending.” A pretrial hearing remains scheduled for July 29.