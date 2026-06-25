Drug charges against U.S. skiing great Bode Miller to be dropped, his attorney says
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- Two misdemeanor drug charges against six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller are expected to be dismissed in Idaho after prosecutors agreed to drop the case, his attorney says.
- A sheriff’s deputy said Miller was in possession of a dispensary bag holding 4.1 grams of illegal psilocybin mushrooms at the time of his June 6 arrest.
- The 48-year-old former skiing star’s attorney said that “no drugs were found on Bode’s person.”
Two misdemeanor drug charges against U.S. alpine skiing great Bode Miller are set to be dropped, according to his attorney.
“No drugs were found on Bode’s person,” attorney Jeromy Stafford said in a statement emailed to The Times on Thursday morning. “After speaking with the Prosecuting Attorney for Fremont County Idaho, Lindsey Blake, she has agreed to dismiss all charges against Bode Miller.”
Blake has not announced the move and did not immediately respond to a message from The Times.
Bode Miller says arrest was over friend’s cannabis. Cops say skiing great had psychedelic mushrooms
U.S. skiing great Bode Miller faces two misdemeanor drug charges in Idaho, with conflicting accounts over whether cannabis or psychedelic mushrooms were involved in the arrest.
Miller was arrested June 6 in Fremont County. According to a probable cause statement by Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Hurt, the six-time Olympic medalist was in possession of a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Hurt said in his statement that Miller “knew that the Psilocybin mushrooms were illegal.” The 48-year-old former athlete was taken into custody and released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond. On June 11, Miller pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Miller gave a different account of what led to his arrest.
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“I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho,” Miller said. “My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession which I was unaware of. We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”
Online court records show the status of Miller’s case as “Active - Pending.” A pretrial hearing remains scheduled for July 29.