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Lions’ Terrion Arnold will be charged with kidnapping and robbery, faces potential life in prison

A Detroit Lions football player smiles and spreads his arms open, with the football in one hand, in celebration.
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold celebrates after making an interception against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 2.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in Tampa on eight felony kidnapping and robbery counts.
  • Police say Arnold was the primary conspirator in a February attack in which three young men were allegedly held at gunpoint, beaten and robbed.
  • The second-year player is being held without bond as prosecutors seek to keep him jailed before trial, while his representatives insist he is innocent.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection to an alleged February incident in Tampa, Fla. He faces eight felony charges of kidnapping and robbery that could keep him in prison for life if convicted.

The Tampa Police Department said Wednesday in a news release that investigators believe Arnold was the “primary conspirator” in an alleged plot that left three adult males in their late teens with “visible injuries from being battered, held at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen and they were ordered to leave.”

Six others were previously arrested for their involvement in the alleged incident.

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The second-year player turned himself in Wednesday night and is being held in a Hillsborough County jail without bond before appearing in court Thursday afternoon. The Hillsborough County state attorney’s office said it will file a pretrial detention motion for Arnold to remain behind bars until trial.

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“Fame doesn’t get you out of criminal charges or our pursuit of justice and holding criminals accountable,” Tampa police chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement posted to X. “Our victims now have some closure thanks to the great work of our detectives and our strong partnership with State Attorney Suzy Lopez.”

The head of the management agency that represents Arnold said in a statement that the former first-round draft pick “categorically denies any involvement in the matters unlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence.”

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“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” EAG Sports Management CEO Denise White said. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.”

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According to Tampa police, several items belonging to Arnold and others were stolen Feb. 1 from an Airbnb rental property in Largo. They reported to Largo police that the items were worth more than $250,000.

The alleged incident that led to Arnold’s arrest occurred early Feb. 4. It was plotted, Tampa police said, because Arnold suspected that two of the three men were responsible for stealing the items. Investigators later determined those men were not involved, police said.

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Police said the victims were lured to an apartment, where they were held at gunpoint and hit by suspects who were streaming the alleged attack to Arnold, who is accused of helping coordinate the plot and giving orders to the alleged attackers on a group chat during the incident. He later arrived at the apartment and drove some of the suspects away, police said.

Arnold has played in 24 games for the Lions. He had 31 tackles and an interception last season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Dec. 1.

The Lions have said they are aware of Arnold’s situation but have declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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