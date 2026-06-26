Parents of NFL star Doug Martin allege ‘excessive force’ by Oakland police in wrongful death lawsuit

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28, 2018.

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The parents of late NFL running back Doug Martin have filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police officers used “excessive force” in trying to subdue the two-time Pro Bowl selection while he was “experiencing a mental health crisis” last October.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Northern District of California, also claims that the paramedics dispatched during the incident contributed to Martin’s death by failing to “provide timely medical care.”

The city of Oakland, several police officers and emergency medical service provider Flanck USA/Northern California were named as defendants.

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Martin died last October in a hospital following his arrest by Oakland police officers responding to reports of a break-in at a residence. He was 36. His death remains under investigation by Oakland police.

According to Alameda County coroner’s office, Martin’s autopsy reports are still being finalized and haven’t been released. Martin family attorney John Burris told the Athletic that an independent pathologist told the family that Martin potentially died from restraint asphyxia.

“Plaintiffs allege, on information and belief, that Decedent Martin died from restraint asphyxia caused by Oakland police officers and the FALCK NORCAL paramedics’ failure to provide timely medical care,” the lawsuit states.

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The Oakland Police Department and Norcal did not immediately respond to messages from The Times.

According to the complaint, Martin was “experiencing a mental health crisis” on Oct. 18 when his mother called for paramedics. He then fled and hid in a neighbor’s basement, where police officers found him.

“After a brief struggle, defendant police officers physically restrained him,” the complaint states. “During the restraint, decedent Martin was placed face down while one or more officers pressed on his back. After a period of time, defendant Officers turned him onto his side.

“When they did so decedent Martin was unresponsive seemingly unconscious; However, the defendant officers initially believed he was sleeping or pretending to be sleep. When decedent Martin remained unresponsive, an officer requested medical assistance.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe that decedent Martin did not receive immediate medical attention. Falck paramedics arrived over 15 minutes after the call for service and, and when they arrived, did not promptly provide medical care.”

A Stockton native, Martin was a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2012 draft. He played six seasons for the Buccaneers, making the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2015, before spending his final NFL season with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. In his career, Martin rushed for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns.