Letters to Sports: Is Austin Reaves worth the $185-million deal?

There is no doubt the Dodgers are elite talent evaluators. Their history is littered with “can’t miss” prospects that they saw a cloudy future in and traded away to unsuspecting teams. Sure, they miss on a few like Roberto Clemente, Pedro Martinez and Yordan Alvarez, but overall their track record is elite.

I remain baffled, however, why with elite pitching talent like River Ryan and major-league ready players like Ryan Ward and James Tibbs at Oklahoma City, how the Dodgers continue to try to purchase an All-Star team (Blake Snell and Kyle Tucker come to mind) for no better, or worse, results. Let’s give the young guys, like has been proven with Dalton Rushing, a clear path to the majors and quit acquiring high-priced talent to stand in their way for years.

Ron Yukelson

San Luis Obispo

The three worst mistakes in Dodger history: Giving away Yordan Alvarez for nothing; trading Pedro Martinez for Delino DeShields; signing Kyle Tucker instead of Bo Bichette. Tucker needs to bat ninth. What a waste of money.

Ed Villanueva

Chino Hills

Sorry to say it, but Emmet Sheehan is just not ready for prime time. I don’t know who is left in Oklahoma City to help, but the Dodgers should give someone in the minors an opportunity here. Who knows? They might find a diamond in the rough.

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Mike Schaler

Temple City