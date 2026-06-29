Former Lakers Malik Beasley and Ed Davis accused of illegal gambling, wire fraud and money laundering

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Former Lakers players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and bribery in sporting contests by federal prosecutors in a sweeping indictment that included four other co-conspirators.

Both played one season with the Lakers during long careers, Beasley in 2022-2023 and Davis in 2014-2015.

According to the indictment, Beasley illegally manipulated his performance to ensure gamblers won prop bets two years before he played for the Lakers and one year afterward.

Advertisement

Davis — described in the indictment as Beasley’s “gatekeeper” — allegedly collaborated to manipulate Beasley’s performance when they were Minnesota Timberwolves teammates during the 2020-21 season and did so again four times during the 2023-24 season while Beasley was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The illegal activity allegedly began during a game Jan. 26, 2024, between the Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Beasley averaged 11.3 points during that season and 11.7 points during his career, but scored three points in that game.

In total, the defendants and their co-conspirators placed fraudulent wagers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars on Beasley’s fixed performances.

Also indicted were current NBA player agent Paolo Zamorano, William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky and Ernesto Plascencia. They are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests and money laundering conspiracy for their alleged roles bribing Beasley to manipulate his performance. Zamorano was Davis’ agent.

Several of the defendants were arrested Monday.

“As alleged, the defendants turned professional basketball into a criminal betting operation, bribing then-NBA player Malik Beasley to fix his performance in multiple games in order to place fraudulent wagers, enrich themselves and cheat legitimate sportsbooks,” said Joseph Nocella Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one involving former NBA players and a current NBA player agent who exploited inside NBA information for profit erode the integrity of American sports and victimize the sports-watching public.”

Beasley, 29, has been under investigation for more than a year and sat out the 2025-2026 season. The Detroit Pistons offered him a three-year, $42 million contract last offseason but rescinded it when informed by authorities that the nine-year veteran was suspected of participating in the illegal gambling scheme.

Advertisement

At first glance, neither player seemed to be vulnerable to bribes from gamblers. Beasley has made $59.2 million in salary during his career, including a career-high $15.6 million with the Lakers. He averaged 11.1 points in 26 games that season.

Davis, 37, played for eight teams in 12 seasons before retiring in 2022 having been paid $47.2 million in salary.

However, prosecutors allege that Beasley borrowed substantial sums from Davis to pay off gambling debts and attempted to repay him through the illegal activity. A year ago Beasley was successfully sued by his former agency for $2.5 million over a contract dispute. He also was sued for $6 million by South River Capital, a company that specializes in making loans to athletes.

“These defendants allegedly operated an illegal betting ring in an attempt to unlawfully earn hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said James C. Barnacle Jr., FBI Assistant Director in Charge. “As alleged, Malik Beasley allowed himself to be bought and altered his game-time performance to line pockets of Ed Davis and his other co-conspirators.”

Prosecutors also allege Beasley rigged his performance during three games with the Bucks in 2024 — a Feb. 27 game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 27, a March 10 game against the Clippers and a March 21 game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Five current or former NBA players have now been indicted as part of the FBI investigation into illegal sports gambling and insider information trading. Veteran guard Terry Rozier is facing four charges while former Lakers assistant coach Damon Jones and former Raptors center Jontay Porter have pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Advertisement

The expansive gambling indictment also ensnared Hall of Fame player Chauncey Billups and several organized crime figures.