Angel City beats Orlando in first match since Alex Straus was fired

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-0 win over Orlando at BMO Stadium on Friday night.

Maiara Niehues extended her scoring streak to three games, and Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored in her return from injury to give Angel City FC a 2-0 win over the Orlando Pride on Friday night at BMO Stadium.

Niehues fired home the rebound for the opening goal in the 36th minute. Jónsdóttir forced a turnover in the 56th minute, dribbled and scored from a tight angle to double the lead for Angel City (5-6-1).

Jónsdóttir returned to the starting lineup after missing the last four games because of a foot injury.

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Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson recorded one save for her third shutout of the season.

Interim head coach Leif Gunnar Smerud led Angel City in the first match since the firing of Alex Straus.

NWSL Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda was unavailable for Orlando (5-6-2) because of a thigh injury.