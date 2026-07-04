Torrance’s Iva Jovic chases win over Jessica Pegula in all-American Wimbledon match

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During a weekend that celebrates life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, Wimbledon offers an American variation in the pursuit of Grand Slam glory.

Sunday’s fourth-round clash on No. 1 Court between Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American and veteran standard-bearer, and Iva Jovic, its brightest young star since Coco Gauff, is a compelling intergenerational showdown between the present and future of U.S. women’s tennis.

It’s the kind of matchup worthy of a holiday complete with fireworks.

“I know she’s going to come after me hard,” said 32-year-old Pegula following her clinical 6-1, 6-3 third-round defeat of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain on Friday.

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“Everyone kind of wants to be the top American, I guess,” agreed Jovic, 18, who toughed out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time on Friday. “There is a little bit extra competition there.”

Separated by 14 years, Buffalo native Pegula and Torrance-born Jovic are hardly unfamiliar opponents, and not just because people frequently told a young Jovic to model her game after Pegula. The two have met twice in 2026, on hard courts in Dubai and on clay in Charleston, S.C. Pegula won both.

American Jessica Pegula serves the ball during a match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo at Wimbledon on Wednesday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Ap Photo/kirsty Wigglesworth)

“I think there is a lot of things we do well, and we do similar, but a couple of differences too,” Jovic noted of their baseline-centric, tactical styles.

Pegula is expecting nothing less than a mirror-like baseline duel from the player she affectionately dubbed “mini-me” after beating her in February.

Their career arcs have taken different paths to their first Grand Slam meeting. Pegula spent years grinding away on the tour’s lower tier before becoming a late-blooming major contender and top-10 mainstay. The experience gap remains enormous: Pegula owns 11 career singles titles to Jovic’s one and has amassed more than 500 tour-level wins compared with just over 100 for the teenager.

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Jovic, a top-ranked junior in just her second Wimbledon, has quickly made her presence felt on the women’s tour, becoming the youngest player to win a WTA title during the 2025 season at 17 before backing it up with her breakout quarterfinal run at the Australian Open in January. She is the youngest player in the WTA’s top 20 and the youngest singles player remaining in the Wimbledon singles draw.

After watching the teenager’s rise this season, Pegula, the 2024 U.S. Open finalist, praised Jovic’s competitive instincts and rapid adjustment to grass.

She “competes like an animal,” she said.

Their relationship to grass, however, couldn’t be more different.

Pegula has not historically been a force at Wimbledon, reaching the quarterfinals only once in 2023. She admits battling her own instincts on the surface.

“I feel like sometimes years in the past I’ve really fought against how to move on it, fought against all the intangibles, all the slices,” she said.

This year she’s relaxed her approach, improved her balance, and added more pop to her serve, a major asset on grass.

Jovic, by contrast, has been a quick study when it comes to adapting to the tricky footing, sliding and occasional tumbles on grass. She’s taken to the lawns of London like a natural despite growing up in Los Angeles, where grass courts are virtually nonexistent.

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Jovic credits playing left wing in local soccer leagues from about ages 6 to 13 for her exceptional, low-to-the-ground footwork. That cross-training has paid dividends. She won her first professional title on grass at Ilkley, England, in 2025, and recently reached the semifinals at the prestigious Queen’s Club warm-up event.

“It’s very closely related to the movement that we do in tennis,” Jovic said of soccer.

The American of Serbian and Croatian descent has also been keeping tabs on the World Cup, though rooting for the U.S.A. during late starts has proved challenging in Europe.

Hall of Fame analyst Pam Shriver says the age gap adds a fascinating dimension to the grass-court chess match.

“It’s interesting when rivalries can develop generations apart from the same country, and I think they have a really good respect for each other,” American Shriver said.

Torrance native Iva Jovic, left, congratulates fellow American Jessica Pegula after Pegula won their match during the Charleston Open on April 4 in Charleston, S.C. (Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Shriver added that Jovic can learn from Pegula’s cerebral approach, while veterans like Pegula can tap into a fresh mindset from the younger generation’s unflinching energy.

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“It goes by so fast,” Pegula acknowledged of the creeping sense of urgency in pursuit of her first major title.

Jovic is aware Sunday’s match is a massive opportunity to prove her rapid ascent is no fluke and flip the script on her 0-2 head-to-head deficit.

“Hopefully, this will be the one I get her,” she said.

Through the first week in London, Pegula has been in sharper form. She hasn’t dropped a set in three matches, gliding into the fourth round and looking more and more like the favorite in her quarter. She also feasts on her fellow Americans. Since 2023, Pegula is an impressive 34-3 against her compatriots.

“I’m always motivated to beat the other Americans in a way that’s different,” Pegula said. “Excited again to challenge myself against someone who is much younger, who is playing with nothing to lose and no fear.”

Still, reaching next weekend’s women’s singles final will require either player to navigate a brutal top half of the draw. It includes four-time major winners Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka, two-time major champion Gauff and the last remaining Wimbledon champion in the field, 2024 winner Barbora Krejcikova.

On a weekend devoted to celebrating the U.S., at least one American be celebrating at Wimbledon when the fireworks fade.