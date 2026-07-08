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Justin Bieber added to crammed World Cup final halftime show with BTS, Madonna and more

Justin Bieber performs shirtless during the 68th annual Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber, shown performing at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, has been added as a co-headliner for the World Cup final halftime show on July 19 in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Justin Bieber will join BTS, Madonna and Shakira as co-headliners of the July 19 World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium.
  • Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the 11-minute spectacle also packs in Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Muppets and Staten Island’s PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

Justin Bieber better be a fast singer.

The World Cup final halftime show already was going to feature three superstar acts with 121 Billboard Hot 100 hits, 20 No. 1 singles and 12 Grammy Awards among them.

Somehow that must not have been enough star power, because another performer with 123 hits, eight chart toppers and two Grammys has been added to the lineup.

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Bieber was announced Wednesday as the fourth co-headliner for the July 19 intermission extravaganza at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., joining South Korean boy band BTS, U.S. pop culture icon Madonna and Latin music superstar Shakira.

Top; BTS perform onstage during comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Bottom left; Madonna attends Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025; and Shakira performs at Copacabana beach on May 2, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

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BTS, Madonna and Shakira to perform at World Cup final halftime show

BTS, Madonna and Shakira will headline the World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking the first Super Bowl-style performance at a World Cup final.

Four gigantic worldwide acts might seem like a lot to cram into an 11-minute (!) show, but apparently curator Chris Martin doesn’t see it that way. In addition to the quartet of headliners, Martin also has lined up Nigerian Afrobeats performer Burna Boy, soon-to-be-departing Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel and Staten Island elementary school choir the PS22 Chorus (which will be performing with Martin’s band Coldplay).

Oh yeah, the Muppets will be there, too. Bieber will be lucky if he gets a chance to sing a bar or two from a list of hits that includes “Peaches,” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “Daisies.”

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INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (Exclusive Coverage) (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

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The 32-year-old pop star reframed the idea of a headlining Coachella performance.

Nonetheless, he seems happy to be part of the festivities, which will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, weeks after attending the U.S.-Paraguay game at SoFi Stadium, where he gave a surprise performance of his song “Yukon” in a backstage area.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

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One song that is sure to be featured during the set is this year’s World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai,” by Shakira and Burna Boy. The two acts already performed the song during the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Speaking of hit collaborations, Madonna recently charted with “Bring Your Love,” a duet with Sabrina Carpenter. Not to start any rumors, but surely they can squeeze one more pop superstar onto that stage, right?

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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