Marcellus Wiley says wife lied in court filings when she accused him of raping and abusing her

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Former Chargers defensive end and Los Angeles sports radio personality Marcellus Wiley has denied explosive allegations from his wife — including that he raped her and physically abused her and their children — that led to a judge granting her a temporary restraining order against him.

Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthetist and former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” made the accusations in a declaration submitted Monday to the Superior Court of Los Angeles County with her request for a restraining order against her husband of 12 years. She filed for divorce the same day.

The former Pro Bowl player responded Tuesday on X to what he called “baseless claims.”

“I owe it to my children to truthfully document what they and I have endured,” he wrote. “To do that, I must address the lies Annemarie has told about me by telling the truth about her and our marriage.”

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Sports Ex-Chargers defensive end Marcellus Wiley denies allegations he threatened to kill his wife Former NFL Pro Bowl selection Marcellus Wiley has been released on bond after his July 4 arrest on suspicion of domestic battery. He told authorities that “no violence had occurred.”

According to the temporary restraining order, Marcellus Wiley must have no contact with his wife and their three children, ages 6-10, and must not come within 100 yards of them. Annemarie Wiley now has sole custody of the children and her husband was given no visitation time. The order remains in effect until a hearing scheduled for July 24.

On Saturday, Marcellus Wiley was arrested in Florida after his wife told police he poked her in the face with his finger and threatened to kill her. According to the arrest affidavit, Annemarie Wiley told a deputy that her husband “had an unreported history of violence toward her and she was planning to divorce him when they returned home to California.”

Marcellus Wiley was released the next day on $1,000 bond and faces a possible charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 4. He denied all the allegations against him Monday on X.

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In her court filing, Annemarie Wiley provided details of an alleged incident that led to her husband’s arrest. She wrote that on Saturday he “warned me to watch how bad he was going to make things for me, which I understood to be a threat that his abuse would become more severe. During this same incident, Marcellus pushed our ten-year-old son, Marcellus, Jr. I called the police.”

Annemarie Wiley also documents numerous alleged incidents that she says demonstrates “a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control, and intimidation, much of which our children have witnessed.”

She mentions four instances in which her husband allegedly raped her — once in 2012 and three times in January — as well as alleged physical abuse that includes striking her in the face or head, breaking her right thumb and throwing heavy objects at her.

In his most recent X post, Marcellus Wiley states that he has “videos, photographs, text messages, emails, and other evidence that directly contradicts those baseless claims and provides a factual record of our family and the events leading to this unfortunate divorce.”

“To be frank, many friends, family members, and fans have opined that after she was kicked off The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she lost her mind!” wrote Marcellus Wiley, a Compton native who also played for the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars during his 10-year NFL career. “Unfortunately, I must agree.

“I never wanted my family’s issues and struggles to become public for any reason, including divorce leverage. But I unfortunately knew this day was inevitable. I was willing to endure anything —even hell itself — if it meant being with my children every single day. I am their hero, and now I am fighting to make sure the positive and real image they know of me is the one that endures.

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“I am prepared to address these allegations and related matters through the legal process and with evidence. My focus remains on my children, my integrity, and the truth.”

Multiple women have accused Wiley in civil lawsuits of sexually assaulting them in the past. Wiley has denied all the allegations against him in court documents and publicly.