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L.A.’s Women’s Pro Baseball League team will be known as the Queens

Mo'ne Davis runs to field a ball during a Women's Pro Baseball League practice in March in Fort Myers, Fla.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
By Marisa Ingemi

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The newest Los Angeles professional sports team finally has a name.

The Women’s Pro Baseball League announced on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Queens would be one of the four inaugural members of the league.

According to the league, the name “Queens” was inspired by former player Lizzie Murphy, known as the “Queen of the Diamond” and was the first woman to play against major league players in 1922 as a part of a charity baseball game in Boston.

Murphy played first base for several barnstorming teams in the 1920s.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 21: Mo'ne Davis signs autographs at the Little League Complex prior to the Little League Classic on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McKenna/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

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The other three team names announced were the Boston Hunters, San Francisco Firebells and New York Heights.

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The Queens’ roster is highlighted by former Little League star Mo’nae Davis and Savannah Bananas fan favorite Ashton Lansdell.

Los Angeles will play New York in the league’s first ever contest in Springfield, Illinois, on August 1.

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