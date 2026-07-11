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Letters to Sports: Another Dodgers visit to White House draws criticism

President Trump, left, greets Dodgers owner Mark Walter, right, during the team's visit to the White House last year.
President Trump greets Dodgers owner Mark Walter during the team’s visit to the White House last year to be honored for winning the 2024 World Series.
(Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

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1

I am a lifetime resident of Los Angeles and my family has always rooted for the Dodgers. Last year we gave them a pass when they went to visit Trump at the White House. This year after Trump’s attack on our community we cannot accept the Dodgers visiting Trump again. Dave Roberts should know that the first obligation of a patriot is to stand up against tyranny. Shame on him and any other Dodger who goes to the White House this year. I will be canceling my Spectrum service. I’m not playing with the future of our democracy.

Felipe Caceres
Los Angeles

If the Dodgers kowtow to Donald Trump yet again, Angelenos should consider boycotting the team for the rest of the season. Yes, they are an exceptional team and might return to the World Series yet again. However, other great athletes, such as the recent U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team, have displayed their courage and integrity in refusing to bow down to that dangerous tyrant.

By serving, as too many others continue to do, to support and enable the thug, they are enabling him in his inhumane and destructive policies and actions. As well, Trump invaded L.A., and the Dodgers did little to support the city they allegedly represent. If they return, it is more than a slap in the face of every sane and thoughtful Angeleno.

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Barry Cutler
Palm Desert

I have always paid for the Dodgers’ games on mlb.tv, but this year when the Dodgers did not decline the White House visit, I did not. I was holding out hope they wouldn’t squeeze a visit in on their road trip after the All-Star Game and I’d get half a season. Instead I’m listening to the games on the radio. I’ve heard the players say things like “you never know when this might happen again” or “it’s tradition.” I don’t get either one of those excuses. Is Mookie Betts going to ask Trump why he posted the picture of the Obamas as monkeys? Or any of the players going to stand up for anything?

How about be like the women’s Olympic hockey team and stand up for what is right? Don’t be a pawn for another photo op for this dysfunctional White House. Please?

Marnie Jernagan
Fresno

Columnist Bill Plaschke wants to impose his political views on us and the Dodgers. Let each player decide if he wants to go to the White House, and if some players don’t want to go, then fine — don’t go. But why should all the players be confined to Plaschke’s view of politics?

David Waldowski
Laguna Woods

I was a huge Dodgers fan until last year when they visited the White House. What a happy crowd they looked, even presenting President Trump with his own jersey, No. 47. That wasn’t enough? They’re off again, with Dave Roberts talking about “respecting the highest office in the land, it doesn’t matter who’s in office” while Clayton Kershaw, who presented the jersey is so “excited to go” again. Roberts had previously talked about it being a tradition. Nothing about this White House or this president is traditional, and not going is not making a “political” stand. It would be a stand for decency and normalcy. While visiting the East Wing maybe they can present Trump with the inaugural Baseball Peace Prize. Shame on the Dodgers!

Jane Peters
Los Angeles

2

Sobering thoughts

Besides appearing flat, uninspired and unprepared and then imploding with mistakes causing at least two of Belgium‘s goals, American soccer must face this sobering truth once again: It is simply not up to the standards and quality of the premier European and South American teams.

Belgium’s ball control, speed, offensive and defensive prowess was all there from the get-go and our outclassed team could do virtually nothing about it.

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Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa

From my perspective, the U.S. loss was a consequence of President Trump’s interference with the penalty decision given to Folarin Balogun. The team played an uninspired game from the start. The players were aware of popular sentiment against overturning the call. I would wager some players were not happy with the FIFA ruling. They were totally distracted and didn’t know how to handle the pressure of perceived favoritism. Balogun should have had the gumption to decline to play.

Felipe Hernandez
Glendale

Mirjam Swanson wants to blame Trump for the U.S. soccer team’s loss to Belgium. I might have thought that Christian Pulisic, who was invisible on the field even before he was hurt, would be a bigger factor. If he was supposed to be our best player, I can’t believe we got as far as we did. The team seemed to follow his example.

Lance Oedekerk
Upland

3

Isn’t it ironic?

Does anyone else find it beyond ironic that our president petitioned FIFA to allow Folarin Balogun to play on in the World Cup despite his red card suspension? After all, Balogun is only playing on the U.S. team as a birthright citizen as his parents are Nigerian and his mother was visiting the U.S. when he was born in New York. So I guess his philosophy is no birthright citizenship unless you’re a world-class athlete?

Jack Nelson
Los Angeles

There’s a lesson here for our kids: Get dad to bully your AYSO ref into changing calls against your team. Who cares about sportsmanship, rules and civility? Who cares about hurting others along the way? But, of course, you are hurting — and hardening — yourself, as you chip away at the fragile glue of society.

Susan Christian Goulding
Seal Beach

We should be glad that our president cares enough to stick up for a player on our U.S. soccer team. He is like our team coach, arguing about a bad call only with a bit louder voice. Unfortunately, our team lost to a superior Belgium team and good for them, but we should be appreciative that the president of our country had our best interests in mind just as he has for anything else to do with our country whether a lot of people will admit to it or not.

Marcus Kourtjian
Northridge

4

Thanks to USMNT

I want to take a moment to thank the U.S. soccer team for a spectacular showing at the World Cup. For four games they inspired us and taught us what it means to play simply for the joy of the game.

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Then, through circumstances beyond their control, the joy was gone, and instead they were forced to play in defense of our national pride and honor. The outcome was predictable, if not inevitable.

In the middle of it all stood a young man that, if the current administration had its way, wouldn’t have been allowed to be on the team in the first place. His grace and humility in the face of it all personified what this team meant to so many of us.

Thank you Mr. Balogun, and thank you to the USMNT for showing us that the key to joy is humility.

Carlos Anwandter
Gardena

5

Time will tell

Reading the article on the Lakers rebuilding, one comment jumped out at me: that Walker Kessler’s signing is “what Doncic asked for.” Seems to me I was just reading about how the acquiring of players James asked for was considered a factor in the team’s inability to put together a cohesive unit. It’s going to be an interesting couple of seasons seeing if the defensive capabilities of those signed can compensate for Doncic’s lack of it in that area.

John Snyder
Newbury Park

6

Sending prayers

Though it is encouraging that Angels’ interim general manager John Mozeliak brings a pedigree of success from his time in St. Louis, especially compared to the last several GM hires, there is one thing that should be noted.

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At this point, not even Jesus can save the Angels. Good luck, John.

Bob Kargenian
Yorba Linda

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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