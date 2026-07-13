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Lakers

Lakers sign Ziaire Williams to one-year, $3-million deal to bolster their depth

Ziaire Williams controls the ball during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets on March 31.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow

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LAS VEGAS — The Lakers signed free-agent forward Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3-million deal on Monday, people not authorized to speak on the matter publicly confirmed to The Times.

Williams, 24, was available after the Brooklyn Nets declined his team option of $6.25 million, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-9 Williams gives the Lakers an athletic wing player. He averaged a career-high 10.2 points last season for the Nets in 56 games, 13 as a starter.

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He shot 42.5% from the field and just 34.3% from three-point range.

NBA scouts who requested anonymity to speak candidly on the matter, said Williams is athletic but hasn’t figure out his game yet. He has been seen as an inconsistent three-point shooter.

Williams, who attended Sierra Canyon and Stanford, gives the Lakers a maximum 15 roster players.

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Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

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