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Dodgers’ Mookie Betts has six Gold Gloves. And now a baseball glove company

Mookie Betts makes a throw to first in a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium in June.
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts makes a throw to first in a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium in June.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve Henson
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  • Six-time Gold Glove winner and Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is turning his defensive pedigree into a business, launching LGND, a line of high-end baseball gloves.
  • The MOOK and MVRK collections, priced from $250 to $330, use premium Japanese leather and customizable designs aimed at players of all ages.
  • Betts is a rare All-Star in both the infield and outfield and cornerstone of recent Dodgers titles.

Winning six Gold Glove awards gives Mookie Betts more than enough credibility to design and market his own leather. And that’s exactly what he is doing with LGND, a line of baseball gloves that he says are “built around versatility, craftsmanship and player-first innovation.”

Betts, of course, is the Dodgers shortstop whose Gold Gloves all came playing right field. He is one of the few players in MLB history to be named an All-Star as an infielder and outfielder. He’s been part of four World Series championship teams and named to eight All-Star squads.

“Every detail matters when you’re on the field, and your glove is one of the most important tools you have,” Betts said in a statement. “I started this with the intention to build something that reflected the way I play the game, which is with passion, preparation and attention to detail.”

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Two glove collections named MOOK and MVRK designed for players at every stage of development are available at LGNDsports.com. They are not inexpensive, selling for $250 to $330.

The MOOK Series gloves are inspired by Betts’ experience playing infield and outfield, featuring his personal game-worn colorways, his signature stamp in the palm and a “50 Tri-Star” logo embroidered on the thumb.

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The MVRK Series gloves feature a versatile design and distinct styling for those who play multiple positions.

Both models are constructed with premium Japanese kip leather and engineered to offer a lighter feel and fast break-in period. The LGND website features an interactive platform that allows players to design a glove that reflects their individual preferences.

“LGND is about giving young players a glove they can trust from the first time they put it on,” Betts said. “Whether you’re chasing a championship, working toward a college scholarship or just falling in love with baseball, I want these gloves to help young players perform at their best.”

San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds smiles as he begins to round the bases after he hit his 73rd home run of the season, against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) New York Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

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Betts, 33, founded the company alongside lifelong friends Cameron Lewis, Brandon McPhail and Andrew Montgomery. The quartet competed together in high school in the Nashville area.

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The Dodgers acquired Betts in a trade ahead of the 2020 season and have won three World Series title with him in the lineup, including the last two years. He spent the first six years of his career with the Boston Red Sox, winning the American League Most Valuable Player award after leading Boston to a World Series title in 2018.

After playing outfield almost exclusively for the first nine years of his career, Betts saw substantial time in the infield in 2023 and 2024 before becoming the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop last season. He led NL shortstops in total fielding runs above average in 2025 while making only seven errors in 148 games. This season he has made only three errors.

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Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

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