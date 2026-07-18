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Letters to Sports: Planned White House visit causing a stir among Dodger fans

President Trump, right, greets two-way star Shohei Ohtani, left, during a White House visit on April 7, 2025.
President Trump greets two-way star Shohei Ohtani last year during the Dodgers’ visit to the White House in celebration of their 2024 World Series title.
(Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

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It is difficult to find words to express my disgust for the coming White House visit. Like the man they are going to see, the Dodgers are without honor.

Rico Gardiner
San Diego

Sports do not transcend or evade association with politics, especially in the current period of America’s decline under President Trump. It’s disgraceful that the Dodgers would again honor a rank authoritarian, a brazenly corrupt kleptocrat, criminal, malignant narcissist and wrecker of our democracy and rule of law.

Trump is not honoring the Dodgers; he’s using their presence to honor him and give him a bit more gaslight glory. The organization has smeared itself with the dishonor, serving the PR agenda of our vainglorious tyrant. If they cared about the optics, their civic duty and the good of the country, they would decline.

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T.R. Jahns
Hemet

Dodgers, you are out. Out of our house. In normal times, a White House visit is a grand honor for a championship club. I get that. These are NOT normal times. For you to pretend they are and honor this man with your presence is unforgivable. Spineless. A statement that makes the wrong statement. We will not be watching or rooting for you this season. You are out at home. Our home.

William Lewis
Burbank

Ever since the Dodgers accepted their World Series visit to the White House, they’ve been error-prone on the field, and losing most games. In the All-Star Game, the players were hitless and the pitcher served up the only home run. To add more insult, their former player received the MVP award! Most importantly, is the disappointment and loss of respect from the fans. Karma has a way to haunt.

Robert Torres
Torrance

Your letters to the editor section regarding the Dodgers’ planned visit to the White House continues the left bias of the L.A. Times. Four letters were published praising the article and one was published critical of the article. I doubt that the 4-to-1 ratio reflects the opinions of the L.A. population, but it may reflect the opinions of readers that your left-leaning paper attracts. I read the paper only to see what the lefties are up to.

Larry Hart
Tarzana

2

Turning blue

As a contrarian to the widely held view that the Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman is some sort of baseball savant, I offer some data that suggests otherwise. Four recent free-agent signings: Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker have a total annual salary of $130 million not including signing bonuses. The payoff? Abysmal with the most compelling being the pitchers who have been injured almost their entire time on the team. I don’t see the genius here but rather an open checkbook with very dubious results.

David Bialis
San Diego

The Dodgers don’t need Tarik Skubal to complete their pitching staff but they should get him to keep him away from playoff opponents. If he teams up with Jacob Misiorowski or Chris Sale in a five-game divisional round they could face three games against aces. In a year the Dodgers are going for a three-peat, they can’t afford to take that chance.

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Russell Hosaka
Torrance

3

Halo help

As an avid fan of the Angels going back 41 years to my arrival in Anaheim, I watched this year’s All-Star Game with great frustration. It was not from envy of teams like the Dodgers with their cast of superstars-for-hire, but from envy of the teams showcasing their budding young homegrown stars.

The lone Angel representative this year was aged superstar Mike Trout, five years past his prime. Watching the team this year is like watching a minor league game, with a mixture of mediocre young players, mediocre Band-Aid veterans, and Trout. Sadly, I don’t see that the recent change at the GM level is the answer either. Sell the team please.

John Knox
Costa Mesa

Wouldn’t it be great if future Hall of Famer Mike Trout was traded to a team where he could participate in the World Series? The ball is in the Dodgers’ court. Trout would look great in Dodger blue.

Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles

4

Let’s review

To VAR or not to VAR? That is the question. In the world of high stakes sporting events where everything and everyone hangs in the balance on outcome and fair play, video replay is essential to getting calls right. For everyone who extols the virtues of sports (and soccer in this case) as art, imagine a world where outcomes are decided incorrectly without technological advances such as VAR. FIFA should keep going and add more on-field referees like most competitive sports. One referee for a soccer pitch is not enough.

Andy Hui
Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

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Email: sports@latimes.com
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