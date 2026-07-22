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Teen paid $3 for Wilt Chamberlain Lakers jacket at thrift store. It sold for almost $90,000 at auction

Wilt Chamberlain stands with his mouth open while wearing a gold Lakers warmup jacket
Lakers’ star Wilt Chamberlain played his final NBA season in 1972-73. The warmup jacket he was wearing in this photo is believed to be the same one that was found at a Goodwill in January and eventually auctioned for nearly $90,000.
(Anonymous / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • A 19-year-old Portland thrift reseller paid just $3.07 for an old Lakers warmup jacket tossed into a Goodwill bin in January.
  • Research revealed the short-sleeved jacket belonged to Wilt Chamberlain and was worn during the Lakers’ 1972 title run against the Knicks.
  • Photomatched by the Sotheby’s auction house, the piece sold for $89,600.

A Portland teenager found a random old Lakers jacket in a Goodwill bin back in January.

He paid $3.07 for it.

Seven months later, the item sold at auction for $89,600.

Turns out the old jacket wasn’t so random after all.

Verified by Sotheby’s auction house, it was a warmup jacket worn by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain at least three times. That includes during the 1972 NBA Finals in which the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in five games and Chamberlain was named the series MVP.

[20090522 (LA/C1) -- DRAG ME TO DENVER: Kobe Bryant is fouled by the Nuggets' Kenyon Martin, left, but Carmelo Anthony also has his hands in the action at Staples Center. -- PHOTOGRAPHER: Wally Skalij Los Angeles Times] *** [Skalij, Wally -- - LOS ANGELES, CA. MAY 21, 2009--Lakers Kobe Bryant is fouled by Nuggets Kenyon Martin, left, as Carmelo Anthony helps on the play in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at the Staples Center Thursday.]

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“This is Truly a once in a lifetime find,” Brown wrote on Instagram in January. “I am so grateful this jacket has landed in my hands.”

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Brown, 19, has been reselling his thrift-store clothing finds online for the past three years. When he saw someone toss the short-sleeved Lakers jacket with “Chamberlain” on the back into a bin of clothes outside Goodwill, Brown grabbed it for his online shop.

Then he did some research. Brown found an online photo of Chamberlain wearing a jacket that looked very similar. He also discovered that the four-time league MVP’s jersey measurements closely matched those of the jacket.

Images of front and back of yellow warmup jacket. Front has Lakers logo, back has the name 'Chamberlain'
This undated photo provided by Sotheby’s shows a warmup jacket worn by Wilt Chamberlain during the 1972 NBA Finals that was found in an Oregon thrift store. (Sotheby’s via AP)
(Sotheby’s via Associated Press)
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After he posted a photo of the jacket online, Brown was contacted by Sotheby’s about consigning it for auction. He took the auction house up on the offer, and the jacket was whisked away in an armored vehicle.

Sotheby’s photomatched the jacket to three images: an undated photo from the 1972-73 season, a photo from a January 1973 game and a photo from a 1972 home game against the Knicks that was determined to be from either Game 1 or Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Chamberlain had 12 points and 19 rebounds in Game 1, a 114-92 Lakers loss, and 23 points and 24 rebounds in Game 2, a 106-92 Lakers victory.

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“I didn’t even think that finding something like this was possible,” Brown told the Associated Press. “I got very, very lucky.”

Sotheby’s estimated that the jacket could go for $150,000 to $250,000. While the final amount wasn’t quite that high, Brown told KIRO-FM (97.3) in Tacoma, Wash., that he’s “obviously happy” after making back 29,000-times his initial investment.

“$90,000 is pretty good,” he said. “I was hoping it would go higher. A little surprised, sitting there the last five minutes it didn’t really get any bids. So that was a little disappointing. But, still, a lot of money — especially since I only spent $3.”

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The Associated Press contributed to this story.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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