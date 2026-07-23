Puka Nacua’s attorney questions authenticity of bite marks in photo produced by accuser

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All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua has had a massive contract extension put on hold by the Rams. His reputation has been questioned, and he has gone through in-patient rehab at a facility that addresses mental health, wellness and behavioral issues.

And with training camp beginning Saturday, attention again has been diverted to the incident that remains unresolved — an allegation that Nacua left bite marks on a woman’s shoulder during an evening of revelry.

The latest twist is a color photo of well-defined teeth marks that the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit against Nacua says he left on her shoulder. The lawsuit was filed in March, but the plaintiff’s attorney, Joseph M. Kar, sent copies of the photo to The Times and other outlets this week before discovery and other evidence sharing in the case has begun.

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A black-and-white photo of the teeth marks was included in the civil complaint filed by Kar in March asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge for monetary damages for gender violence, assault and battery and negligence.

Nacua’s attorney Levi McCathern acknowledges a bite occurred in a sprinter van while Nacua and the woman were part of a group celebrating on New Year’s Eve. But he describes it as the result of “horseplay” in the van and questions the timing of the plaintiff producing the color photo, speculating that her attorney wanted to give the lawsuit a headline on the eve of training camp.

He also said the authenticity of the bite marks on the photo — which form a circular shape with an absence of bruising — could be challenged in court by an expert in tooth reconstruction.

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An image present in a court filing as evidence shows an impression on a woman’s back. The plaintiff’s lawyer sent the photo to The Times. Puka Nacua’s attorney Levi McCathern acknowledged the bite but described it as “horseplay.” (Law Office of Joseph M. Kar, PC)

“The marks look more like her back pressed against his face than an actual bite,” said McCathren, pointing out that video from the van published by TMZ shows a woman identified as the plaintiff twerking above Nacua, who appears to be sleeping.

In March, McCathern questioned the lawsuit being filed on the heels of the Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba signing a record four-year, $168.6-million extension that Nacua could mirror, suggesting that Nacua’s impending wealth motivated her to seek monetary damages.

“That further underscores the complete lack of credibility behind these accusations,” McCathern said.

Kar described the incident as a vicious attack, saying that Nacua “bit her on her scapula leaving an impression of all his teeth, as well as he would not release [her] for what seemed to be 10-20 seconds, while Plaintiff was folded over and started crying and suffering severe physical and emotional pain.”

“Frankly, the color vs. the black/white [photo] was a non-sequitur for me,” Kar said. “A man attacked and bit a woman severely, he acted provocatively before, and had cursed at dinner.”

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Nacua faced possible misdemeanor battery charges, but the Los Angeles city attorney’s office indicated in an email that “the matter is currently on track to be resolved through pre-filing diversion,” a program that allows eligible defendants to avoid criminal prosecution and jail time. The court agrees to dismiss the charges entirely if the defendant completes the required terms — such as community service, counseling or restitution.

The Rams were sufficiently alarmed to put the brakes on a contract extension that could have paid Nacua, 25, up to $160 million over four years. Instead, he will remain under the terms of the final year of his rookie contract, making about $5.8 million in 2026. Nacua led all NFL receivers with 129 receptions in 2025.

The incident came shortly after another behavioral issue involving Nacua that alarmed the Rams. He criticized NFL officials during a livestream and made a gesture regarded as antisemitic. Nacua apologized, but after the Rams’ loss to the Seahawks a few days later, Nacua criticized officials in a social media post from the locker room. The NFL fined him $25,000.

In March, Nacua checked into a rehab facility in Malibu. A few days later, Rams coach Sean McVay said, “I trust this kid’s heart” but that Nacua had some growing up to do and needed to represent the Rams just as well off the field as on.

Rams Rams’ Alaric Jackson isn’t facing criminal charges following arrest Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson is not facing criminal charges related to his arrest last month on suspicion of domestic violence.

“The play on the field is amazing [but] there is a responsibility in terms of representing all things not exclusive to just that,” McVay said. “He knows that those are expectations, and we are hopeful this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow, and we are hopeful that he’s a Ram for a really long time.”

Nacua participated in a Rams team activity workout in May after leaving rehab and reflected on the experience.

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“Something that I feel like I’ve learned is, it’s OK to ask for support,” he said. “And then to recognize the platform that I have in being a professional football player, and trying to use that for the betterment of myself and for those around me.”

