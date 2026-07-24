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Tony Romo arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Tony Romo in a white hat and white shirt, standing on a golf course.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo plays golf July 10 in Stateline, Nev.
(Eakin Howard / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo, 46, was arrested Thursday night in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.
  • A deputy said the four-time Pro Bowl selection failed field sobriety tests after being stopped on I-43. Romo was booked and release, with a court date set for September.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo was arrested Thursday night in Wisconsin on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Romo, 46, was stopped while driving south on I-43 and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to an arrest report by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody, booked and released, with a court appearance set for Sept. 21.

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The incident remains under investigation.

Thhis is Romo’s first OWI arrest, according to the report. In Wisconsin, a first-time offense is considered a civil violation with potential fines and revocation of his driver’s license.

A man smiles for a booking photo.
The booking photo for Tony Romo, who was arrested July 23 in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office)

Romo went to Burlington High School, which is about 35 miles from Milwaukee, and played four seasons at Eastern Illinois before joining the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie in 2004. He spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the team, making four Pro Bowls and passing for a team record 248 touchdowns. His 34,183 passing yards were also a franchise record until Dak Prescott passed him last season.

Since 2017, Romo has been the lead game analyst for CBS, with Jim Nantz doing play-by-play. They have called three Super Bowls together. The network had no comment regarding Romo’s arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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