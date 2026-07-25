Former NFL player Jordan Devey, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, dies by suicide at 38

Jordan Devey, who played for the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills during his eight-year NFL career, has died. He was 38.

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Former NFL guard Jordan Devey, who won Super Bowl 49 with the New England Patriots in 2015, died Tuesday. He was 38.

Devey’s family revealed in a GoFundMe fundraiser that the football star died by suicide. They said he was known for his “unwavering dedication to serving others.”

“His commitment to uplifting those around him extended far beyond sports, as he faithfully served in his church, offering support, counsel and friendship to anyone in need,” the post read. “He was deeply loved by the players who saw him as a mentor, role model and friend.”

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Before his football career, the Utah native served on a two-year mission in Costa Rica with the Church of Latter Day Saints, according to Salt Lake City’s Deseret News . Although he didn’t play high school football, Devey played two seasons at Snow College in Utah before transferring to the University of Memphis, the Deseret News reported.

His career with the NFL began in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens. That same year in September, Devey signed with the Patriots’ practice squad and joined the active roster in 2014. The team went on to win Super Bowl 49 against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

Devey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers months later. He played one season with the 49ers and had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills, according to his NFL stats . He retired in 2021 after eight years.

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His wife, Linsey Devey, shared on Instagram that the couple was a few days shy of their 15th wedding anniversary.

“We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles and triumphs,” she wrote Thursday on Instagram . “You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you.”

His family revealed that the retired footballer spent his final years coaching athletes at Eagle High in Idaho.

“The fields won’t feel the same without him, but his influence will never leave them. Every practice, every game, every lesson about teamwork, perseverance and doing things the right way carries a piece of what Jordan stood for,” the high school team wrote on Instagram . “Rest easy, Coach.”

Devey is survived by his wife and four children.