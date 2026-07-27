Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s son arrested in connection to shooting of woman reported to be his mother

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested under suspicion of shooting a woman who is reportedly his mother in Virginia on Sunday night.

The victim was not identified by name in a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office news release but has been reported by multiple media outlets to be Mia Bieniemy, wife of the Chiefs’ coordinator and mother of their two adult sons. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and has been hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

Sports Troubled former NFL linebacker Daniel Adongo deported to Kenya by ICE Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in the NFL, overstayed his visa after his brief career with the Indianapolis Colts. ICE deported him in June.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested under suspicion of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling, the sheriff’s office said Monday. He is being held without bond at the county’s adult detention center.

This booking photo of Elijah Zion Bieniemy was released July 27 by the Loudoun County, Va., Sheriff’s Office. (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Via Associated Press)

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:32 p.m. on Sunday. Public records show that Eric, Mia and Elijah Bieniemy currently reside at a house with an address on the block where the incident allegedly occurred.

Eric Bieniemy, who was the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA in 2024, was with the Chiefs for the second day of training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., earlier Sunday but was not present for Monday’s practice.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the matter on Monday.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family. Thoughts and prayers are with them,” Reid told reporters. “I can’t get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He’s got a great support group here, as does his family as needed, and then we’ll just let time take care of it from there. Mia is stable, which is a plus.”

Advertisement

Reid said he has known Mia Bieniemy for a long time, as her husband served on his staff from 2013 to 2022, first as the running backs coach and then as offensive coordinator, before returning this offseason.

“She’s a saint. We all know that, the people that know her,” Reid said. “One of God’s good blessings, really a special person.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.