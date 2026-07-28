Orioles-Tigers game interrupted by speedy, elusive squirrel leading ground crew on epic chase

Comerica Park grounds crew attempt to capture a squirrel during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in Detroit.

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The Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers combined for 13 runs, 23 hits and three home runs Monday at Comerica Park, but the biggest thrills of the game didn’t come from either team’s roster.

They were provided by a speedy and adventurous black squirrel, who spent the better part of an inning on and around the playing field and at one point led an army of ground crew members on a wild goose — uh, squirrel — chase in right field.

“At one point, I thought he was going to go into the batter’s box, see what was going on,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz told reporters following his team’s 8-5 victory. “He had a great view of the game.”

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The critter covered a lot of ground inside the stadium as the game was being played. It could be seen behind Orioles third-base coach Buck Britton (who appeared to toss it a sunflower seed), all over the outfield and the warning track, and in shallow left field behind Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo.

“I wanted him, personally, to stay on the field,” Mayo said afterward. “Makes the game more interesting.”

Just taking in some baseball 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/uf9JawTrIS — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 28, 2026

During the top of the seventh inning, the squirrel found his way between the mound and home plate. Umpire Bill Miller took a few steps toward the creature, who then scampered into right field. That’s where it was during the seventh inning stretch, when at least 15 members of the ground crew began their pursuit of the furry fan.

It almost got captured several times but managed to escape the clutches of the crew members or from underneath the towels they were tossing. At one point, it ran into the glove of surprised Orioles right fielder Leody Taveras and ended up being momentarily launched into the air.

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Taveras said after the game that he was merely trying to block the rodent’s path with his glove.

“I just was trying to stop it,” he said. “When it got into my glove, I don’t want to squeeze it, so I was just trying to bring it up. I wasn’t trying to do that.”

Finally, one of the crew members caught the squirrel under a towel and carried him off the field. A Tigers spokesperson told The Times on Tuesday that the team’s understanding is that the squirrel was in “fine health” after it was removed and released.

The critter gained numerous fans during its brief romp around Comerica, with the crowd booing after its capture and again when Miller called for a round of applause for the ground crew after the ordeal.

Several squirrels have frequented the ballpark during Tigers games over the years. Last season, one ran into the outfield and climbed into the team’s bullpen, where it reportedly hung out with the Detroit relievers for the rest of the game.