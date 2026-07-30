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WNBA deletes post that appears to show Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers wagering on Dream-Wings game

Angel Reese leans back in midair to take a shot while Paige Bueckers jumps and attempts to block the shot
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese looks to take a shot over Atlanta Dream guard Paige Bueckers on July 29 in Arlington, Texas.
(Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • The WNBA deleted a social media post showing Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers joking about a $400 wager on their teams’ game.
  • Reese delivered 22 points and 12 rebounds in Atlanta’s 82-81 victory, then laughed about “requesting my Apple Pay” from Bueckers.
  • League rules strictly bar players from wagering on WNBA games, with potential fines, suspensions or dismissal. The WNBA and teams have yet to publicly address the episode.

The WNBA has deleted a social media post that appears to show two of its star players, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, making a $400 bet with each other on their teams’ game — an act that seems to be in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The post was made Wednesday afternoon on X ahead of that night’s game between Reese’s Atlanta Dream and Bueckers’ Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, and deleted soon after. It featured a video that showed Bueckers talking to a reporter, who mentions that “at All-Star weekend, you and Angel made a bet with each other on this game.”

Bueckers appears to jokingly play dumb. “We did?” she asked.

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The video then cuts to footage of Reese and Bueckers, apparently at practice during last weekend’s All-Star festivities in Chicago, joking around and making a friendly wager with each other on the Dream-Wings game later that week.

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“If y’all win, you get your 400,” Reese appears to say before adding that if Atlanta wins, “you owe me 400.”

Reese had 22 points and 12 rebounds in her team’s 82-81 victory against the Dream. During a postgame news conference, Reese laughed out loud when a reporter made reference to the wager she had with Bueckers.

“Yeah, I’ll be requesting my Apple Pay after this,” Reese said.

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Reese also apparently was alluding to the bet when she added the hashtag #cuatrocientos (Spanish for four hundred) to an X post later that night.

Bueckers, who had 16 points in the loss, was not asked about the bet after the game.

According to Article XIV, Section 5(c) of the league’s CBA, “Any player found by the Commissioner after a hearing to have been guilty of wagering (directly or indirectly), or of offering or attempting to wager, money or anything of value on the outcome, score, or any other aspect of any WNBA Competition shall, in the sole discretion of the Commissioner, be subject to a fine, suspension, and/or dismissal and disqualification from any further association with the WNBA.”

The WNBA, the Women’s National Basketball Players Assn., the Wings and the Dream did not immediately respond to questions regarding possible disciplinary action against Reese and Bueckers.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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