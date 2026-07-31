CBS places Tony Romo on indefinite leave after arrest, taps J.J. Watt to fill in
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NFL analyst Tony Romo has been placed on indefinite leave by CBS Sports and will be replaced in the booth by J.J. Watt, the network announced Friday.
Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will work alongside Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson as CBS’ lead team during Romo’s absence.
Romo was arrested July 23 in Milwaukee, Wis., on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and received citations for having an open container in a moving vehicle and unsafe passing. He was released shorty after and his court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has been the color analyst on CBS’ lead team since retiring in 2016.
Open bottle of alcohol found in Tony Romo’s vehicle at the time of his OWI arrest, authorities say
Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo was found to have an open container of alcohol in his Jeep at the time of his OWI arrest last week, according to the citation.