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CBS places Tony Romo on indefinite leave after arrest, taps J.J. Watt to fill in

CBS analyst Tony Romo speaks during an up-front presentation by the network touting its 2026-27 programming.
CBS has placed NFL analyst Tony Romo on leave after his was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(Noam Galai / Getty Images for Paramount)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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NFL analyst Tony Romo has been placed on indefinite leave by CBS Sports and will be replaced in the booth by J.J. Watt, the network announced Friday.

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will work alongside Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson as CBS’ lead team during Romo’s absence.

Romo was arrested July 23 in Milwaukee, Wis., on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and received citations for having an open container in a moving vehicle and unsafe passing. He was released shorty after and his court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

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Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has been the color analyst on CBS’ lead team since retiring in 2016.

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Open bottle of alcohol found in Tony Romo’s vehicle at the time of his OWI arrest, authorities say

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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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