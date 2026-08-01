Letters to Sports: Is UCLA doomed with Bill Plaschke’s bold prediction?

Rich Paul, the master of spin, cryptic messages and diversion, was in full force during this entire long, drawn out soap opera/charade involving LeBron James.

July 14: LeBron is not looking for another championship. He just wants to play where he and his family will be most happy.

July 24: LeBron takes his talents to arguably (now) the best team in the Eastern Conference with a “shot” to go to the NBA Finals and possibly win another ring.

So much for “candid honesty” from Paul, James and company.

Rick Solomon

Lake Balboa

LeBron James is a 76er. Ironically, that’s also the number of games he might play over a two-year contract.

David Marshall

Santa Monica