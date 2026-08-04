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Allan Nascimento, Brazilian UFC fighter known as ‘Puro Osso,’ dies at 34

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Brazilian flyweight Allan Nascimento died Monday after an apparent heart attack, UFC said in a statement.
(Gary McCullough / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Brazilian UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento, nicknamed “Puro Osso,” has died at 34 after an apparent heart attack in his sleep, UFC said on Monday.
  • A veteran of Sao Paulo’s famed Chute Boxe Diego Lima academy, Nascimento compiled a 22-7 career record with 16 submission wins and 4-2 in UFC fights.
  • Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and other Brazilian MMA figures shared tributes.

Brazilian UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, the organization announced. He was 34.

Nascimento was found unresponsive Monday morning, according to the UFC, and was pronounced dead at the scene “despite the efforts of the responding medical team.”

He is said to be survived by his wife and two children.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” UFC wrote on social media.

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At 5 foot 9 and 126 pounds, Nascimento built a reputation “as a skilled competitor and consummate professional,” according to a tribute posted on the UFC site, while compiling a 4-2 record in the Octagon and 22-7 overall (16 wins by submission).

Nascimento started training at the famed Chute Boxe Diego Lima academy in his hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil, at age 15. It was there that he was given his nickname, Puro Osso, which is Portugese slang for “skin and bones.”

“When I joined my academy, I was extremely thin,” Nascimento told the website Sherdog in 2021. “I weighed nothing. As soon as people saw me, they called me ‘Puro Osso.’ The nickname stuck.”

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Nascimento’s first MMA fight was in 2011, with his UFC debut coming 10 years later. His final bout was a split decision loss to Mitch Raposo at UFC Fight Night 279 in Las Vegas.

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On Monday, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira posted several tributes to his close friend and Chute Boxe Diego Lima teammate on his Instagram Story.

“Today I lost a brother that fighting gave me,” Oliveira wrote in Portugese. “Thank you for always being there, for sharing the mat and the corner, and for your words. I’m just so grateful for having you by my side, brother, in training, in the corner and when hanging out. I love you, kid.”

Fellow Brazilian UFC fighter Caio Borralho commented on UFC’s Instagram post about Nascimento’s death: “He was one of the most kind fighters that’s I’ve ever met! Polite, good energy and always in good spirits! He will be missed.”

UFC Brazil reporter Evelyn Rodrigues wrote in the comments: “One of the kindest souls I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing through MMA. Rest in peace, Allan.”

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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