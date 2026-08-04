‘Mutual agreement’: Luke Doncic’s ex-fiancée asks L.A. court to withdraw child support request

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Luka Doncic‘s former fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, requested Monday that the petition for child support she filed in March in Los Angeles Superior Court be dismissed, according to court documents obtained by The Times.

“I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children,” Goltes wrote in the filing.

The Lakers superstar proposed to Goltes, a fashion and fitness model, three years ago. They met as children in their native Slovenia and started dating as teenagers in 2016. Their daughters — Gabriela, 2, and Olivia, seven months — live with Goltes in Slovenia.

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Doncic has spent the offseason in Slovenia and will host a four-day minicamp for the entire Lakers team later this month in his hometown of Ljubljana, which will include workouts, golf and sightseeing ahead of training camp. The guard — who led the NBA in scoring with an average of 33.5 points a game last season — even offered to pay the team’s travel costs.

Goltes, 28, sought child support and attorney fees from Doncic, 27, following an incident that occurred shortly after Olivia was born at Kranj Maternity Hospital on Dec. 6, 2025, in Slovenia. Doncic missed games against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics to be present at the birth.

Goltes objected to Doncic’s desire to bring Gabriela back to the United States with him when he joined the Lakers in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Dec. 7. Goltes called the police, but officers “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor,” according to a report viewed by ESPN.

The couple broke off their engagement shortly thereafter. Goltes deleted photos of her and Doncic from her Instagram account and Doncic acknowledged that they had separated. He filed an injunction with a Slovenian court in February seeking immediate contact with his daughters, ESPN reported.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said in March. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

Doncic posted a photo on social media of Olivia wearing a pink sweater with a heart emoji covering her face. In his first game back, he inscribed a G and O with a heart on his shoes.

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“I got to see my daughter again, my newborn,” he said upon his return. “Coming back, it was kind of hard to leave them behind. But it’s a job, so I got to do it.”