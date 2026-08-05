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LIV Golf players to become majority owners after mystery investor steps in to keep league afloat

Scott O'Neil, right, wearing an off-white hoodie, clasps hands with Tyrrell Hatton, wearing all black
LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, right, interacts with Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII during day four of LIV Golf United Kingdom on July 26, in Uttoxeter, England.
(Jan Kruger / Getty Images)
By Steve Henson
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  • LIV Golf says it has secured a lead investor and plans to make its golfers majority equity holders, reshaping control of the upstart tour.
  • The agreement, approved by the league’s board but still short on public details, follows word that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will end funding after this season.

One day after a LIV Golf players-only meeting failed to produce a resolution, CEO Scott O’Neil announced Wednesday that a lead investor plans to fund the tour beyond this season and that the golfers will become the majority equity holders in the league.

The LIV Golf board of directors approved the term sheet, O’Neill said, giving the league new life after the Saudi Public Investment Fund decided in April to cease its financial backing at the end of the current season. The PIF had backed LIV Golf since its inception in 2022, spending an estimated $6 billion.

O’Neil, who made the announcement at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., the site of this week’s tournament, did not identify the investor or terms. He said the league hopes to finalize the transaction in September and that “our next chapter will make our players the majority equity holders in LIV Golf, a first for a major global sports league.”

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“LIV Golf has an agreement in place with a lead investor, signed by the investor and approved by the board, to anchor the transaction and play a key role in supporting the path forward for the league’s next era, driven by and for the players,” O’Neil said in a statement. “We’re also seeing strong interest from more than a dozen additional parties to potentially serve as minority investors, creating a multi-partner model built for long-term stability and growth.”

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 22: Jon Rahm of Legion XIII arrives at the first tee during day four of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 22, 2026 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Getty Images)

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The players-only meeting on Tuesday at Trump National came soon after O’Neil and other LIV Golf executives spoke to the players. The only player to speak at length with the media after the meeting was Richard Bland, who told the Athletic that Bryson DeChambeau had led the discussion to follow O’Neil’s lead, but that nothing definitive had been determined.

“We’re in this together. We’re fully backing Scott,” Bland said. “I think probably in the next two to three weeks we’ll have a bigger picture. We’re just in that kind of stage at the minute that we’re positive with what’s going on, but we just need everything to be fully signed off so you can go forward.”

O’Neil said in June that LIV Golf needed to secure roughly $300 million from outside private equity or institutional investors to sustain operations through 2027 and beyond. He has been pitching “LIV 2.0” with a streamlined business model.

“What we don’t have is a lot of time,” he said in June. “So we’re very urgently out there talking to those who are interested. We like the pool, but we have to get this done through the summer.”

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It appears O’Neil might have met the deadline, although questions remain unanswered. LIV has been mulling whether to cancel its Team Championship on Aug. 27-30 at the Cardinal in Plymouth, Mich., the final tournament of the season. The purse is $40 million, cash that instead could be earmarked for 2027.

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O’Neil said that making players the majority equity holders “gives the league the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide.... In the meantime, our focus is on delivering a great week for fans and players at Bedminster and finishing the 2026 season strong.’’

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Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

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