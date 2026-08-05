Williams sisters reunion: Serena and Venus will play doubles together at Cincinnati Open

Serena and Venus Williams will play doubles together for the first time in four years at the Cincinnati Open.

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The Williams sisters are back on track for their doubles reunion.

Serena and Venus Williams were awarded a wild-card entry for the doubles tournament at the Cincinnati Open, organizers announced Monday. Venus was also awarded a wild-card entry for the women’s singles competition. The event will take place Aug. 8-23, with matches kicking off on Aug. 11.

This will mark the first time the iconic duo will be on the court together since the 2022 U.S. Open. The Williams sisters were previously set to play doubles together at Wimbledon last month, but had to withdraw after Serena injured her knee during the singles competition. The loss to Maya Joint marked the younger Williams’ first singles match in almost four years.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals together. Fans have been anticipating their doubles reunion since Serena announced her return to competitive tennis in June.

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The 44-year-old’s first event back was the doubles tournament at the HSBC Queen’s Club Championships in London earlier this summer, where she teamed up with Canadian Victoria Mboko. They won their first match, but had to exit after Mboko suffered a knee injury. Williams then partnered with Czech star Karolína Muchová for the WTA 500 Berlin Open. They were eliminated in the first round.

Venus, meanwhile, is competing in her record 33rd consecutive WTA season at age 46. She has previously reached the semifinals and quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Open in 2012 and 2019, respectively, and she holds a 12-10 overall record at the event.

This is the first time the Williams sisters will compete at the Cincinnati Open together as a team. The event is considered a premier warm-up tournament ahead of the U.S. Open, where Venus is set to play mixed doubles with Alexander Bublik. Serena has not yet said whether she plans to play the final Grand Slam of the year, which she has won six times in her singles career. The U.S. Open will be held from Aug. 23 to Sept. 13 in New York.