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Williams sisters reunion: Serena and Venus will play doubles together at Cincinnati Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams slap hands on a tennis court, while holding a racket in the other hand
Serena and Venus Williams will play doubles together for the first time in four years at the Cincinnati Open.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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  • Serena and Venus Williams have been awarded a wild-card doubles entry for the Cincinnati Open.
  • This will be the first time the Williams sisters compete as a team since the 2022 U.S. Open.
  • They were previously set to reunite at Wimbledon before Serena had to withdraw due to injury.

The Williams sisters are back on track for their doubles reunion.

Serena and Venus Williams were awarded a wild-card entry for the doubles tournament at the Cincinnati Open, organizers announced Monday. Venus was also awarded a wild-card entry for the women’s singles competition. The event will take place Aug. 8-23, with matches kicking off on Aug. 11.

This will mark the first time the iconic duo will be on the court together since the 2022 U.S. Open. The Williams sisters were previously set to play doubles together at Wimbledon last month, but had to withdraw after Serena injured her knee during the singles competition. The loss to Maya Joint marked the younger Williams’ first singles match in almost four years.

NEW YORK, USA, September 01: Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States on Arthur Ashe Stadium during their Women's Doubles match against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 1st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

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For Serena and Venus Williams, a doubles victory at Wimbledon would be one for the ages

The Williams sisters — Venus, 45, and Serena, 44 — will bring back their record-setting doubles partnership at Wimbledon beginning June 29.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals together. Fans have been anticipating their doubles reunion since Serena announced her return to competitive tennis in June.

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The 44-year-old’s first event back was the doubles tournament at the HSBC Queen’s Club Championships in London earlier this summer, where she teamed up with Canadian Victoria Mboko. They won their first match, but had to exit after Mboko suffered a knee injury. Williams then partnered with Czech star Karolína Muchová for the WTA 500 Berlin Open. They were eliminated in the first round.

Venus, meanwhile, is competing in her record 33rd consecutive WTA season at age 46. She has previously reached the semifinals and quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Open in 2012 and 2019, respectively, and she holds a 12-10 overall record at the event.

This is the first time the Williams sisters will compete at the Cincinnati Open together as a team. The event is considered a premier warm-up tournament ahead of the U.S. Open, where Venus is set to play mixed doubles with Alexander Bublik. Serena has not yet said whether she plans to play the final Grand Slam of the year, which she has won six times in her singles career. The U.S. Open will be held from Aug. 23 to Sept. 13 in New York.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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