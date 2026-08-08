Drew Brees and Roger Craig among players enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL player Drew Brees, left, unveils his Hall of Fame bust with his former coach, Sean Payton, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday.

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Drew Brees stood on stage next to his bronze bust, in front of Who Dat Nation, and took his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Getting benched three times in the NFL helped him get there.

“Marty Schottenheimer, one of the greatest coaches and motivators to ever coach this game and who belongs here in Canton,” Brees said Saturday. “Marty was my biggest fan. He would tell me all the time, even as he benched me three times and made me fight for my job every year with two greats, Doug Flutie and Philip Rivers.

“The first two times I got benched, I deserved it. The third time, I still don’t think I deserved it, Coach. But nonetheless, it lit more than a fire. It forced me to access a place in my mind and heart that I had not yet been. The adversity was not expected, but very necessary. I would never have reached the heights I did without it. I knew I needed to play better, but more importantly, I knew he believed I would play better.”

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Brees eventually left the San Diego Chargers and joined the New Orleans Saints, where he won a Super Bowl playing for coach Sean Payton and became one of the most prolific passers in NFL history, to the delight of fans who filled the Superdome with chants of “Who dat?”

Payton took time off from coaching Denver to introduce Brees on stage.

Brees got emotional thanking Payton.

“You always had a plan and vision for every player you coached,” Brees said. “I’m not sure if this is how you envisioned my journey or how big a role you would play in it, but I love you for it.”

Brees has the second-most yards passing (80,358) and touchdown passes (571) in league history, behind only Tom Brady. He was a first-ballot selection and joined a class that includes Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Roger Craig.

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“I often ask myself how in the world did I play 20 years in the NFL,” Brees said. “Yes, it was for the love of the game. Yes, it was a relentless attempt to master my craft. Yes, it was the grind and challenge of preparation and the thrill of game day. But you want to know what it really was: for the love of my teammates. I would wake up every day with a burning desire to commit, sacrifice and command in a way that would give them everything they deserved.”

Roger Craig

Craig, who revealed in a video speech that he has vascular dementia, became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Only Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey have done it since.

“You spend your whole life trying to prove you belong and one day you’re told you’re one of the all-time greats. Man, it’s overwhelming,” Craig said.

Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald was the first player to have his bronze bust revealed on stage Saturday at Tom Benson Stadium.

The 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who played his entire 17-year career for the Cardinals, was introduced by the oldest of his three sons, Devin.

He finished his speech with a message to his boys that’s applicable to everyone.

“Don’t just pursue excellence for yourself,” Fitzgerald said. “Help other people pursue it, too. That’s the part of this story that matters the most. Not the likes. Not the fame. But the people you travel with. The values you uphold. In the end, it’s not just about the excellence. It’s about the people who help get you there.”

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Being drafted No. 3 overall in 2004 by Cardinals coach Dennis Green reunited Fitzgerald with the man who was Minnesota’s coach when he was a ball boy for the Vikings.

“When coach Green hired me as a ball boy, I grew up watching legends being built right in front of me,” Fitzgerald said. “Hall of Fame players like John Randle, Chris Doleman, Randall McDaniel and Warren Moon, who taught me what it means to demand more of yourself than anyone else ever would. Plus, they saw me.”

Fitzgerald thanked Hall of Fame receivers Cris Carter and Randy Moss for their influence on his career during his time working for the Vikings as a kid. He singled out former Cardinals teammates Emmitt Smith and Kurt Warner for showing him how to be a professional.

“Kurt, when you demanded that I elevate my preparation, consistency and accountability, you dragged me to the winner’s circle,” Fitzgerald said. “The timing couldn’t have been better for an impressionable kid, and I continue to aspire to be the kind of man you are.”

Fitzgerald is second on the NFL’s career list in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). His 121 touchdown catches are sixth.

Adam Vinatieri

Vinatieri became only the third full-time placekicker to be inducted into the Hall, joining Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen.

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He may have a new career in comedy.

Vinatieri drew plenty of laughs and cheers with jokes about Bill Belichick, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

“And Peyton, thank you for generously donating your forehead for today’s teleprompter,” Vinatieri cracked. “A gigantic forehead means big brain and your football IQ is unmatched.”

Manning nodded his head with a smile from his seat among the Hall of Famers.

Vinatieri retired with NFL records of 2,673 career points and 599 field goals. Only George Blanda (26) and Andersen (25) had longer NFL careers than Vinatieri’s 24 seasons.

“When people hear the word greatness, they usually think about the biggest names on the biggest stages,” Vinatieri said. “But greatness isn’t created under bright lights. Greatness is built on empty practice fields when it’s below zero. Greatness is sacrificing temporary fun for meaningful outcomes. Greatness is turning doubt into belief. Preparation matters. Character matters.

“And to all the doubters, thank you. Your criticism became fuel. Your doubt became motivation. You helped make me better.”

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon introduced Vinatieri, who won his fourth Super Bowl with Indianapolis after earning three championship rings in New England.

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Luke Kuechly

At 35, Kuechly became the second-youngest player inducted into the Hall. Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers was 34 when he was inducted in 1977.

Introduced by his father, Tom, Kuechly was inducted on the same field where he led St. Xavier High School to a state championship in 2007.

Known for his intense study habits, Kuechly was a five-time All-Pro linebacker, the 2012 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2013 AP Defensive Player of the Year during his eight-year career with the Carolina Panthers. Kuechly decided to retire in part to preserve his brain health after suffering several concussions.

“This game teaches you a lot if you’re willing to observe and listen,” Kuechly said. “It’s taught me resilience, consistency, toughness, the value of communication, how to find common ground, and most importantly how to enjoy it along the way cause oftentimes the best moments are the ones you are in.”

Maaddi writes for the Associated Press.