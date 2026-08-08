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Letters to Sports: The dollars and sense of the Dodgers acquiring Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal throws on the field before the Dodgers played the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

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1

The epic whining heard across MLB over the Tarik Skubal acquisition is evidence Andrew Friedman and Dodgers management are a masterclass in demonstrating creative leadership to cultivate a winning ballclub. If you doubt this, check Steve Cohen’s Mets: monster payroll, less than .500 record.

Any talk of changing the rules, salary cap or otherwise, to put reins on this kind of success would propagate underperformance and penalize this fascinating culture of constant improvement. No one’s breaking rules. Any team could be doing what the Dodgers are doing if they had the wherewithal.

Valerie Martinez-Bencomo
Claremont

Unlike the Saturday evening shocker that occurred when the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic, it was no Saturday night surprise to learn the Dodgers traded for Tarik Skubal.

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What was a surprise was the relatively minor amount the Dodgers had to give up to acquire the reigning two-time AL Cy Young Award winner. It is highly doubtful that Zyhir Hope will turn into the next Yordan Álvarez, or that River Ryan or Brady Smith will develop into the next Pedro Martinez.

Irrespective of whether Skubal signs a contract extension, as long as he does not complain of a ‘dead arm’ or sustain another injury, this appears to be an excellent deal for the Dodgers.

Ken Feldman
Tarzana

The Dodgers’ acquisition of Tarik Skubal is just another example of the team’s willingness to cause a lockout and blow up the 2027 season.

I understand why. Destroying the 2027 baseball season will give the team’s starting rotation a full year to recover from its numerous injuries.

Ed Kaz
Oak Park

The excitement over the Dodgers getting Tarik Skubal should be tempered by a couple of factors.

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Skubal could care less about a Dodgers three-peat. Sure, he wants to show he hasn’t lost anything because of injury. He will have several starts during the rest of the season to do that.

His main priority will then be to avoid any injury that might compromise his value in the marketplace. (Remember Max Scherzer?)

Some of the other top-notch Dodgers starters might also be unhappy if denied a chance to start a postseason game.

Richard Balsam
Mar Vista

2

Bad to worse

After the Angels’ trade deadline moves, the only thing that could go worse for the Halos would be Frank McCourt buying the club. We know parking prices would zoom.

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

3

Thin and thick of it

This year the Dodgers’ offense has been a case of feast or famine. It’s either a lot of runs or hardly any runs. I think having Shohei Ohtani as a leadoff hitter is ridiculous unless you really like starting off a game with a one- run lead. To hit 50 home runs with 100 RBIs just doesn’t make sense to me. He should be hitting third or fourth and hit 50 home runs with 130-plus RBIs. That’s not the way that the game was played back in the day.

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The Dodgers need a real leadoff hitter who could work a walk, get a hit and steal a base and make it tough on a pitcher before your Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters come up. Unfortunately, that is not something the Dodgers are interested in doing these days.

Pete Anderson
Mission Viejo

Why does manager Dave Roberts still bat Shohei Ohtani leadoff? Of his first 25 home runs, 16 were solo with nine leading off an inning, giving him 67 RBIs. His numbers would be substantially higher if he were batting either third or fourth because he’d have runners on base.

Stan Israel
Agoura Hills

4

Follow the money

It seems there is possibly a second sponsor, Daktronics, that is funneling money to Kawhi Leonard for doing nothing. If true, the NBA should void his contract and ban him, and Uncle Dennis, from the NBA because what they have done is reprehensible.

Russell Hosaka
Torrance

5

Healthy habits

Aaron Donald, don’t do it. You are a Los Angeles Rams icon, respected and loved by Rams fans everywhere. You have health, wealth and are living a life without the rigorous, dangerous hits of playing pro football. Don’t take the chance of returning to the trenches, possibly suffering a catastrophic injury that could potentially put you in a wheelchair for life. Enjoy your retirement with guys on the sidelines, and keep your football legacy alive and well. The reward is not worth the risk.

Donald Peppars
Pomona

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

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Email: sports@latimes.com
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