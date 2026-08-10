Dodging failure: A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson shatters MLB record for errorless games — and rarely strikes out

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Two outcomes that scream failure on a baseball diamond are striking out and making an error. Jacob Wilson avoids both.

The third-year Athletics shortstop played his 111th consecutive game without an error Sunday, setting a major league record at his position.

Wilson, 24, also ranks among the top 5% of MLB players most difficult to strike out, making contact in more than 90% of his at-bats during his three-year career. The shortstop was a first-round draft pick out of Grand Canyon University in 2023 and played for Thousand Oaks High.

Advertisement

Failure is even more infrequent when he puts on his glove. Wilson surpassed Mike Bordick’s 2002 mark with the Baltimore Orioles for consecutive games played at shortstop without an error.

No wonder the A’s signed him to a seven-year, $70 million contract before the season.

Wilson, whose last error occurred July 6, 2025, credits his dad with prioritizing defense. Jack Wilson was a shortstop with elite range and a powerful arm during a 12-year MLB career from 2001-12, yet he never played a full season with fewer than 10 errors.

Voices Shaikin: The Shohei Ohtani Economy: A two-mile ride to Dodger Stadium, for $85 The Japanese travel agency JTB, which sells tour packages to Japanese fans eager to see the Dodgers in person, launched a shuttle service to Dodger Stadium, with a bilingual guide.

“He’s a very defensive-first guy for me growing up by teaching me defense first before the hitting side of things and making sure you’re always prepared to play defense every day,” Wilson told reporters after the Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Based on advanced metrics, Jacob doesn’t have the range of his father, but so far he has been more consistent. He made only eight errors in 124 games last season and none in 27 games after being called up from the minors in 2024. That’s a total of eight errors in 216 career games and 1,899 innings at shortstop.

“He definitely has the consistency side of things down pat,” fellow A’s infielder Tommy White told reporters. “The stats don’t lie. He really takes in the second half of the play. Everyone sees the glove, but it’s the accuracy of the arm.”

Putting the bat on the ball is also a Wilson trademark. He was the toughest player to strike out in NCAA Division I, whiffing just 12 times in 438 at-bats as a Grand Canyon sophomore and junior. At Thousand Oaks High, where his dad was head coach, Jacob struck out a mere five times in 343 plate appearances.

Advertisement

Likely out of reach is the MLB record for consecutive games without an error at any position, held by outfielder Robbie Grossman at 440 games, a streak that ended in 2022.

Meanwhile, Wilson plans to focus on staying healthy: He missed a month earlier this season with a dislocated left shoulder after diving for a ball, and missed a few more games when the shoulder flared up again in late June.

Making plays and putting the bat on the ball should continue as long as he’s on the field. Wilson was an American League All-Star last season and finished second in voting for Rookie of the Year to teammate Nick Kurtz after batting .311 and striking out only 39 times in 523 plate appearances.

Before this season, Wilson told Foul Territory that his focus was on improving areas he considered deficient — a quicker first step toward the ball on defense and putting on 10 pounds of muscle to increase his power at the plate.

As for avoiding errors and strikeouts, that should continue to come naturally.

“I know how to stay in my lane, do what I do and help this team win,” he said.