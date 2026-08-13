Jayden Daniels’ objection to LSU offering his old number upsets player now wearing No. 5

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow both played quarterback at LSU. Both won a Heisman Trophy.

Burrow’s No. 9 has not been worn by a Tigers player since he left for the NFL after the 2019 season. Daniels’ No. 5 hadn’t been worn since he did the same in 2023, until sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett was issued the jersey when preseason workouts began a week ago.

Daniels isn’t pleased, informing LSU through his attorney that he “feels profoundly disrespected” and forbidding the school to use his name, image and likeness.

Pickett’s family isn’t happy either. Damien Pickett, DJ’s father, told Nola.com on Thursday that his son has worn No. 5 “his whole life” and has the number tattooed on his left arm.

Advertisement

“Honestly, man, this right here makes us want to wear the number more,” Damien said. “He’s been put in the middle of something that has nothing to do with him.”

A five-star recruit out of Florida Zephyrhills High, Pickett asked finalists LSU, Oregon, Miami and Georgia if he could wear No. 5. All four schools, his father said, agreed to the request.

“If we would have been told during our recruiting process and they had said, ‘Hey, No. 5 is not being issued. We can’t promise you No. 5, but we can talk to Jayden and see what Jayden has to say. If he gives his blessing, he does. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t,’ [and we would have] moved forward,’” Damien said.

On Wednesday, Daniels made it clear that he isn’t giving his blessing.

“Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university,” a statement from Daniels’ spokesperson said.

Current and former LSU coaches have scrambled to explain how and why the awkward situation unfolded as it did.

Lane Kiffin, in his first year at LSU after leaving Mississippi, told reporters on Aug. 5 that Pickett had been promised the No. 5 when he signed with the Tigers before last season.

Advertisement

Then-coach Brian Kelly told ESPN he reneged on the promise because Daniels objected, but Kiffin sided with Pickett this summer.

“That was promised to him in recruiting here, for him to sign here,” Kiffin said. “I’ve done a lot of research on that with the family and the representatives and the people, so really I didn’t have a decision to make. It was promised to the kid.”

Kelly, now a college football analyst at CBS Sports, said that despite the promise, he held off giving Pickett No. 5 unless Burrow agreed to let his No. 9 go to another player.

“I just wasn’t prepared to do it until we got a full commitment from another Heisman Trophy winner,” Kelly said. “We didn’t want to issue No. 9, so you can’t treat one differently from the other.”

LSU’s policy regarding jerseys being retired is nebulous, stating that any number retired after Jan. 1, 2007, “does not preclude a current student-athlete in that sport from wearing the jersey number in that or any other sport, subject to the discretion of the head coach.”

Running back Billy Cannon’s No. 20 jersey is the only number retired before 2007. Cannon led LSU to a national championship in 1958 and won the Heisman a year later.

Advertisement

Daniels has been criticized on social media for objecting to Pickett wearing No. 5, primarily because Burrows led LSU to a national title while Daniels did not.

The Tigers went 15-0 in 2019, the year Burrows won the Heisman. Daniels’ Heisman came four years later with the team going 10-3, losing to Florida State, Mississippi and Alabama. However, he amassed 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards from scrimmage, while passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” his statement said. “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

Daniels’ attorney Adam Kenner sent a letter expressing his wishes to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry on Aug. 5, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN. The letter noted that Daniels’ contract permitted LSU to use his name, image and likeness for only 180 days beyond his final game in college.

“Accordingly, LSU must immediately cease and desist from any further issue use, display, publication, distribution, promotion, commercialization, or other exploitation of Mr. Daniels’ NIL in any manner or medium,” Kenner wrote. “Any use of Mr. Daniels’ NIL occurring after LSU’s receipt of this notice will be deemed knowing and willful and will be pursued vigorously through all available legal and equitable remedies.”

Daniels and Burrow are now NFL stars. Daniels is quarterback of the Washington Commanders and was NFL Rookie of the Year in 2024 before missing 10 games because of injuries in 2025. Burrows is a three-time Pro Bowl selection in six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

Pickett, who wore No. 3 last season, was named a freshman All-American after totaling three interceptions and 37 tackles.

“We never in a million years would have thought that it would come to this about a number, but we’re here,” Damien Pickett said. “Again, my boy doesn’t really care for the attention. It’s disappointing considering that we’re getting ready to start the season.

“To have a situation like this happen right now, considering that Jayden is a legend at LSU and it’s out that he’s not supportive of my son wearing his number, is very disappointing.”