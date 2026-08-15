Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: Lakers sale to Iger and Kushner is talk of L.A.

Bob Iger arrives at Sun Valley lodge for business conference in 2025.
Bob Iger, one of the new majority owners of the Dodgers, arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for a business conference in 2025.
(Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

1

Bill Plaschke should have consulted with his colleague Laurence Darmiento before writing his ill-informed column on the sale of the Lakers. Had he done so he would’ve realized that Joshua Kushner, who is co-buying the Lakers, is a lifelong Democrat, and therefore President Trump‘s showing up for a Lakers’ tip-off as suggested by Plaschke is off the table.

Jack Wishard
Los Angeles

In 2025, when Mark Walter acquired his majority stake in the Lakers, he said, “It’s a privilege to work alongside Jeanie Buss as we maintain that excellence and set the standard for success in this new era, both on and off the court.”

That era concluded quickly, undone by his hubris and deceit. Did he mean to say “error” both on and off the court? That he did quite well.

Advertisement

David Griffin
Westwood

Like in real estate, the Lakers were flipped by Dodgers majority owner Mark Walter after only 10 months of ownership. One person took a “flip in his grave,” previous owner Jerry Buss, who died in 2013. The Lakers as an organization have never been the same since his passing.

Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos

Former Disney head honcho Bob Iger, et al., owning the Lakers? Can’t wait to see Goofy and Mr. Toad as ushers at the Crypt!

Jack Wolf
Westwood

Lakers previous owner Mark Walter is under federal investigation for possible loan fraud, and new Lakers owner Joshua Kushner’s company, Thrive Eternal, participated in the recent FIFA private equity scandal. Why can’t NBA owners avoid financial shenanigans? Thank God for Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. … Oh, wait.

Jonathan Curtiss
Sherman Oaks

2

Pros and cons

The WNBA has seen a very positive increase the last few years in viewership, ratings and salaries, which is good for them. Not so good for them, the poor image of themselves they are presenting to the public. They need to act like professionals and stop acting like contestants on a reality show. It seems like every game a player (and or coach) has to issue a racial slur, a sexual slur, a flagrant foul or something similar.

They are getting headlines for the wrong reasons and setting bad examples for the young women in middle school and high school who emulate them.

Advertisement

The league office needs to send a directive to all team owners, coaches, players and referees, to stop this behavior and play like professionals.

Russell Morgan
Carson

3

Celtic touch

Don Nelson’s record, as a player and a coach, speaks for itself. For the last 57 years, however, I have found it impossible to forget Nelson’s shot off the back rim at the very end of Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals that went 10 feet into the air and dropped through, thus once again defeating the Lakers.

Now, however, I am a senior citizen who can look at events with the benefit of perspective and hindsight, and thus I have decided to forgive Don Nelson.

Someday.

Ronald O. Richards
Los Angeles

4

Spoiler alert

I came home from an event and thought I would watch the Dodger replay that is shown after the actual game. However, I noticed that they gave the final score every five minutes on the lower screen so I had to close my eyes each time. What’s the point of watching the replay if they show you the final score? I hope that they eliminate the scores in the future.

Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills

5

Line of sight

I highly recommend that Andy Pages get a referral for the same ophthalmologist that Max Muncy saw a few years ago. It really helped Max with his hitting and would most definitely help Pages with the untimely ABS challenges he makes to no avail in the early innings.

Advertisement

Peter Schwab
Marina del Rey

6

No relief here

The Dodgers’ loss to Milwaukee on Thursday will prove to be the worst of the season, come October. The question must be asked is why manager Dave Roberts using Edwin Díaz in the ninth inning? Because he’s the best he has or the most expensive?

Fred Wallin
Westlake Villlage

Edwin Díaz enters from the bullpen to the trumpet track “Narco.” The trumpeter should be playing “Taps.”

Tom Moore
Los Angeles

﻿In one year, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has successfully achieved signing two of the biggest free-agent busts of all time: Kyle “Can’t Hit” Tucker and Edwin “Blown Save” Díaz. The combined salary of these underachievers is $309 million. These two signings alone will be one of the catalysts for a salary cap. See y’all in 2028. Thanks, Andrew!

John C Borrego
Safety Harbor, Fla.

7

Revolving door

MLB rosters are set at 26 players, but it seems the Dodgers are playing with, in essence, 28 to 30 men each week. They continually call up guys, have them make one appearance and then no matter how successful they are sent down for a “fresh arm.” Over the past few days, Seth Halvorsen was called up, pitched brilliantly and then sent down and replaced by Landon Knack, who recorded a multiple-innings save (wish Edwin Díaz could do that), was lauded by the manager and The Times for saving a tired ‘pen and immediately replaced by Jonathan Hernández.

Sadly or maybe justly, the Dodgers have drifted into ineptitude of late, while the Tarik Skubal-less Tigers have suddenly gotten hot and leapfrogged several teams to move into the last wild-card slot.

Advertisement

Mike Dudnikov
Union, N.J.

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
SportsLakers

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement