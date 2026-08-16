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Taryn Brasher and Kristen Cruz clinch three-peat at Manhattan Beach Open

Taryn Brasher and Kristen Cruz celebrate after defeating Kelly Cheng and Megan Kraft during AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
Taryn Brasher, left, and Kristen Cruz celebrate after defeating Kelly Cheng and Megan Kraft during AVP Manhattan Beach Open on Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Jordan Puente
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Taryn Brasher and Kristen Cruz clinched an AVP Manhattan Beach Open three-peat on Sunday, sweeping Kelly Cheng and Megan Kraft.

It was the tournament’s first three-peat since Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings won four straight titles from 2005-08.

Brasher and Cruz, the top-ranked women’s pro beach volleyball team out of Louisiana State, rolled past Cheng and Kraft 2-1 (21-18, 21-16).

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Brasher and Cruz took a commanding 4-1 lead to start the first set, the first of back-and-forth surges by both sides. Cheng and Kraft tied the set at 15, but Brasher and Cruz pulled ahead for the 21-18 win.

Kristen Cruz dives for a dig during the AVP Manhattan Beach Open women's final at Manhattan Beach Pier on Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
Taryn Brasher and Kristen Cruz celebrate after beating Kelly Cheng and Megan Kraft during the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
Taryn Brasher, left, and Kristen Cruz celebrate after defeating Kelly Cheng and Megan Kraft during the AVP Manhattan Beach Open women’s final Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Brasher and Cruz kept the pressure on during the second match, pulling ahead early 8-6 and leading by as much as 17-12 before closing out the victory.

On the men’s side, Andy Benesh and Taylor Crabb defeated Thomas Hurst and Gage Basey in two sets (21-14, 21-13) to clinch the tournament title.

Crabb previously clinched a Manhattan Beach Pier bronze plaque, but it was Benesh’s first time winning the open.

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Crabb and Benesh took a commanding 8-3 lead in the first set with all of the energy flowing on their side. Hurst and Basey rallied to cut the deficit to 8-7, but Benesh ended the scoring drought with a monster block.

Taylor Crabb dives for a ball during AVP Manhattan Beach Open men's final at Manhattan Beach Pier on Sunday.
Taylor Crabb dives for a ball during the AVP Manhattan Beach Open men’s final at Manhattan Beach Pier on Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
Andy Benesh spikes the ball under pressure from Thomas Hurst during the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
Andy Benesh, left, spikes the ball under pressure from Thomas Hurst.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
Andy Benesh and Taylor Crabb stand alongside friends and family after winning the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Benesh and Crabb added to their lead to 13-8 with back-to-back blocks and rolled to a 21-14 win.

The duo led early in the final set and had little trouble delivering a 21-13 victory.

Crabb had 10 kills and 14 digs during the match, with many of the kills coming during the second set. Benesh closed with 14 kills and eight blocks.

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