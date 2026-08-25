Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Sports

Ukranian player leaves LSU women’s basketball team weeks after signing of Russian center

A woman basketball player in a black LSU uniform with her hair in a bun holds the ball during a game.
LSU forward Kate Koval will not return to play for the university next season.
(Ella Hall / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Ukrainian center Kate Koval is leaving LSU’s women’s basketball program, a decision announced weeks after the Tigers signed 17-year-old Russian center Anna Minaeva.
  • Born and raised in Kyiv, Koval has spoken of worrying daily about her father, a drone operator in Ukraine’s war with Russia.
  • Coach Kim Mulkey said she informed Koval before recruiting Minaeva, stressing respect for Koval’s family while insisting she cannot pass on a promising player because of a conflict between nations.

Ukranian center Kate Koval will not return to Louisiana State’s basketball team next season, coach Kim Mulkey said in a statement released by the Tigers on Monday.

Koval’s decision to leave the program comes less than two weeks after LSU announced the signing of Russian teenager Anna Minaeva. Koval was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, and her father is a drone operator fighting against Russia’s four-year invasion of the country. According to nola.com, Koval said last season that she worried for her father’s life “every single day.”

“Kate came to see me on Sunday and told me that after much consideration, she will be leaving the program for personal reasons,” Mulkey said in her statement. “We will respect her privacy on her decision, but we had a long talk about it, and it was a hard decision for her. I know it is hard because she loves LSU.

Advertisement
Ukrainian and foreign officials attend a ceremony marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

World & Nation

European leaders mark Ukraine’s 35th Independence Day as Russian invasion pushes on

With no significant changes on the front line for months and no apparent progress after more than a year of U.S.-led peace efforts, both countries are locked in a spiral of escalating aerial attacks that are killing civilians and smashing infrastructure.

“Kate is a great person. She has to do what she feels is right for her, and we fully support her in that. We all wish her the best.”

No announcement has been made about a future basketball home for Kobal, a 6-foot-5 rising junior who played at Notre Dame as a freshman before averaging 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for the Tigers last season.

Minaeva, also a 6-5 center, is 17 but has previously played professionally with MBA Moscow. Mulkey told nola.com that she spoke with Koval earlier in the offseason before starting the recruiting process with Minaeva.

Advertisement
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sienna Betts #16 of the UCLA Bruins blocks out.

UCLA Sports

UCLA women embrace new players, tougher standards in bid to repeat as champs

Fresh off its first NCAA title, the UCLA women’s basketball team leans into “championship process” over repeat pressure amid a revamped roster.

“I want you to understand I’m not here to ask you to change how you feel about Russia,” Mulkey said she told Koval. “I’m just here out of respect for your family and out of respect for you to let you know. Because I know how personal it is for you.

“Know that what I have to do in this business, I cannot make a decision to not recruit somebody that can help our program because of a conflict between two countries.”

More to Read

SportsThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement