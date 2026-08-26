Ex-Lakers star Byron Scott’s sexual assault trial nears as Campbell Hall settles with accuser

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Campbell Hall, the prestigious Studio City private school where Lakers star Byron Scott allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student in 1987, has reached a confidential settlement with the woman in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The settlement amount is under seal until the conclusion of Scott’s civil trial, set to begin Sept. 8 in Van Nuys. Hayley Dylan is seeking unspecified economic and non-economic damages from Scott, who was 26 and married at the time of the encounter.

According to Dylan’s complaint, the assault occurred during the filming of an instructional basketball video by several Lakers players in the Campbell Hall gym. Scott and Dylan walked away from faculty members and the video production crew and and Scott allegedly assaulted her in a janitor’s closet.

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Scott has since admitted the sexual contact, but says he did not know Dylan was a student. He asserted in court filings that he believed Dylan — whose surname was Mendell at the time — was 18 and a member of the video production crew.

Campbell Hall attempted to remove itself from the litigation, but Judge Lee S. Arian denied its motion for summary judgment in January, ruling that the school was responsible for protecting students from harm by a third party while on campus.

“Plaintiff was the only student selected to remain after others left, yet no one checked on her whereabouts during lunch and no one looked for Scott and plaintiff while they were alone,” Arian wrote. “The evidence reflects that plaintiff’s whereabouts were effectively ignored.”

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 30, 2022, two days before Dylan would have forfeited the ability to seek damages under Governor Newsom’s Child Victims Act. The law created a temporary three-year window from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022, that allowed previously time-barred claims to be filed.

For a lawsuit to go forward under the Child Victims Act, two declarations must be filed under seal to the court. The first is from a licensed mental health professional, stating they have knowledge of the case believe the claim is credible. The second is from the alleged victim’s attorneys, stating they also believe the case has merit.

“Like many victims of childhood sexual assault, Dylan was resigned to deal with the trauma privately, with only few close to her and a handful of mental professionals knowing what occurred on that summer day,” the lawsuit states.

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Dylan alleges that Scott escorted her into the closet and, according to the lawsuit, he “began kissing her on the mouth as she repeatedly asked ‘what are you doing?’

“Then, despite her clear protests, Scott pushed Dylan to her knees, and, against her will, pulled off her top. Scott then pulled down his shorts, exposed his erect penis, and tried to force Dylan to perform oral sex on him.”

Scott’s attorney, Linda Bauermeister, issued a statement to The Times in 2025: “Our client is devastated by this complaint, a basketball event that took place in 1987. Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family.”

Bauermeister filed a brief a week ago arguing that the full amount of the settlement paid by Campbell Hall should be subtracted from any award the jury decides Scott must pay to Dylan.

“As of the time of the preparation of this Brief, Scott does not know the amount [because it is under seal], but regardless, he is entitled to a full offset of the settlement amount,” Bauermeister wrote.

Dylan’s attorney, Kerry Garvis Wright, countered by saying a non-settling defendant such as Scott is only entitled to an offset for settlement of economic damages. Campbell Hall’s settlement is solely for non-economic damages such as emotional distress, Wright wrote.

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The complaint blames the school for creating the circumstances for the sexual assault, saying, “Campbell Hall faculty and staff failed to take any steps or implement any safeguards to supervise or otherwise protect Plaintiff from anything that could, and eventually would, happen to her.”

“… she continues to suffer, severe psychological and emotional distress, as well as feelings of embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, shame, and humiliation,” the lawsuit states.

Campbell Hall is an episcopal K-12 school whose notable alumni include director Paul Thomas Anderson and actors Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Ariel Winter. Brothers Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday have all enjoyed long NBA careers.

Scott, who grew up in Los Angeles and attended Inglewood‘s Morningside High, spent 11 of his 14 NBA seasons and won three championships with the Lakers. He went on to coach five NBA teams over 15 seasons, including the Lakers from 2014 to 2016.