After apologizing for ‘worst ad known to man,’ Good Good Golf exits as PGA Tour event sponsor

Sports equipment manufacturer Callaway has ended its business relationship with content creator Good Good Golf in the aftermath of a controversial driver ad.

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Fallout continued Thursday for content creator and apparel brand Good Good Golf over an ad that was supposed to promote a new Callaway driver but ended up being criticized for portraying violence against women.

Good Good announced it would no longer be the title sponsor of a new PGA Tour event in Austin, Texas, in the fall, saying in a statement that the decision came “after thoughtful discussions with the PGA Tour and careful reflection.”

“We recognize that we have work to do as an organization, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from this situation,” the company wrote. “We are grateful for our relationship with the PGA Tour and appreciate their partnership over the years. We remain committed to earning back trust, and we hope to work together again in the future.”

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The controversial ad for the Good Good Callaway Quantum Driver depicted a man, played by Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark, shoving a woman to the ground as she reaches for one of his golf clubs. “Do not touch my new driver,” he says menacingly as he stands over her.

The ad was posted on Friday and deleted hours later. Both companies issued apologies days ago, and Callaway announced Thursday it had cut ties with Good Good after a three-year business relationship.

Callaway also said it had “taken appropriate internal corrective actions and significantly strengthened” its content approval procedures and committed $1 million “to support organizations working to prevent violence against women, provide resources to survivors, and advance education and awareness efforts.”

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“These actions do not undo the harm caused or excuse our role in it,” Callaway wrote. “We sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt, disappointed, or offended by this incident.”

A day earlier, Clark posted a lengthy video on social media in which he apologized for “the worst ad known to man.”

“I personally want to apologize for playing the role in this skit, in this ad, at the magnitude that I did,” Clark said. “And then on Good Good marketing team’s behalf, I wanted to say an apology as well because this is not at all what we stand for. ... I want everyone to know that I do not support [domestic violence], abuse or any of that of any kind.”

He added at the end: “Hopefully we can move on and grow the women’s side of golf.”

The PGA Tour has expressed disappointment over the video. Chief Executive Brian Rolapp told reporters on Tuesday that Good Good initially did not accept enough accountability for the matter.

Earlier this week, the Golf Channel postponed the premiere of reality show “Big Break x Good Good” because one of the sponsors wanted out. Also, Dick’s Sporting Goods and subsidiary Golf Galaxy removed Good Good’s merchandise from their stores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.