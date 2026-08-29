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Letters to Sports: Golden anniversary suits Eric Sondheimer well

Times high school columnist Eric Sondheimer takes a photo from his courtside seat during a basketball game.
Times high school columnist Eric Sondheimer, taking a photo from his courtside seat during a basketball game, is working his 50th year covering sports in the Southland.
(Nick Koza / For the Times)

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1

Thanks so much for running the article on Eric Sondheimer. As a longtime SoCal resident who moved to Dallas two years ago, I still subscribe to The Times online to follow the Rams, Lakers, Angels and Dodgers. But I also follow high school sports and am glad to see Eric get the recognition he deserves for covering high school sports for 50 years. Congrats, Eric!

Bob Ring
Dallas

The Times sports section once again hit the jackpot with Bill Plaschke’s column on Eric Sondheimer coupled with Sondheimer’s own column on his 50 top memories of his 50 years of reporting high school sports. To me, an important part about sports is the memories that continue for so long after the events, and these two columns by two terrific writers truly brought that home.

Bill Francis
Pasadena

I have had the privilege over the years of having met and talked with Mr. Sondheimer at various games. He is an encyclopedia of knowledge on high school sports, and his ideas about keeping this level of competition moving in the right direction is unmatched. Why he does not have the role of commissioner is something I have often thought about over the years, but then I would miss reading his columns.

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Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica

Thank you, Eric, for being here, there and everywhere over the last 50 years. Your stories are a great reminder of what sports teaches high school students about life.

Jeff Perkins
Huntington Beach

Congratulations to Eric Sondheimer on his 50 years of dedication and professionalism covering high school sports. Bill Plaschke did an excellent job paying tribute to Eric for all that he has done in telling stories that captured our interest for these many years. Eric has never shied away from expressing his opinions on the state of high school sports and how they can be improved. I always respected him for doing so. Well done, Eric!

Rob Wigod
Seal Beach

About half of Sondheimer’s career ago, I reached out to Eric as a first-year middle school basketball coach with “a story you might want to tell.” It was about a legally blind player who made our team, legitimately earning his spot over some sighted players and also scoring in a game. Eric came to our gym, interviewed players about what an incredible teammate he was and wrote a fantastic story. Twenty-six years later, I’m still coaching, and that remains one of the great memories of my career. The term GOAT gets thrown around too easily these days. Not here. He’s undisputed.

Richard Brisacher
Mar Vista

2

Conflict of interest

Re: “Ukrainian player leaves LSU women’s basketball after they sign Russian player.” LSU coach Kim Mulkey’s attitude about this is disgusting. She claims that she simply can’t “pass up” a talented player just because of a “conflict between two countries.” Well, Ms. Oblivious, that conflict includes the U.S. since we rightly support Ukraine in a war started by the aggressor nation, Russia, and that’s meant munitions and financial support to Ukraine by our country against a common enemy.

It might be unfortunate that a teenager is categorized as representing Russia and the war-mongering Putin regime, but that’s a reality, and she has been playing for a Russian team until recruited by LSU.

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If Mulkey and the LSU athletics department are so morally void that they consider talent more important than principles, shame on them. Not just shame but gross unfitness for serving in a role at a state university. I hope Kate Koval finds a better institution for her basketball talent and studies.

T.R. Jahns
Hemet

3

This DJ can play

I truly hope the Chargers give DJ Uiagalelei a chance to back up Justin Herbert. Trey Lance has shown nothing with all his time as the backup. DJ has more than shown he could move the ball effectively if needed in a pinch. Coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, give DJ a chance.

Felipe Varela
Whittier

4

Heartfelt journey

I just finished reading the remarkable article about Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward. It is a wonderful story of two remarkable baseball players. When it told of Freddie’s realization of the racism his friend knew too well, I cried — for both of them. Thank you for this.

Alice King
Sacramento

5

Hated rival

Glad to hear the new San Diego Padres owner is a longtime Yankees fan, therefore hating the Dodgers. He’ll have no trouble continuing to hate the Dodgers as they roll over his Padres once again in the postseason this year, should his Padres luck out and even qualify.

Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates

6

Time for change

The Dodgers look completely listless, and waiting for slumping veterans like Teoscar Hernández and Kyle Tucker to snap out of it is a losing strategy. The offense desperately needs an infusion of energy down the stretch.

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Management should promote outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard from triple-A Oklahoma City. Both are hungry and tearing up minor-league pitching. They certainly cannot do any worse than the uninspired at-bats we are currently witnessing from underperforming stars. Bring them up, inject some fire into this lineup, and let the kids play.

Patrick Duff
Springdale, Utah

The Dodgers need to change the name of their bullpen to “blowpen” because of all the blown saves recently.

Doug Vikser
Manhattan Beach

7

Expecting the worst

The Rams trading for Tutu Atwell means only one thing, Puka Nacua is about to be suspended. Only question is how many games?

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

8

Time is running out

USC’s football season mantra this year is “The Time is Now.”

“I know what direction we’re heading now,” Trojans coach Lincoln Riley recently said. This realization comes entering his final fifth year of an astronomical contract and working in a new $200-million football complex. Riley also said this summer that he is now more “well-equipped” to win. Really?

All of this has taken four years for Riley to establish. The time is now up for Riley if he does not at least lead USC to a College Football Playoff appearance for the first time.

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Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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