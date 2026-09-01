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Naomi Osaka pays tribute to Allen Iverson with U.S. Open outfit: ‘He’s someone that I look up to’

Naomi Osaka walks past a tennis net wearing a flowing gown with a red and black headband and cornrows in her hair
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court against Anastasia Zakharova before their first-round match on Day Two of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug.31, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
(Julian Finney / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow

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  • Tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted an Allen Iverson-inspired look Monday at the U.S. Open, featuring cornrows, headband, arm sleeves and a dramatic hooded gown of newspaper clippings.
  • The outfit extends Nike’s basketball theme and spotlights Iverson’s legacy as a fashion trailblazer who helped reshape how NBA players dress and fueled broader conversations about style in sports.
  • Osaka’s tributes inspired a grateful social media shout-out from “The Answer” himself.

Anyone wondering what look fashion-forward tennis star Naomi Osaka would sport at the U.S. Open this year received “The Answer” on Monday night at Flushing Meadows in New York.

That is, her look was very much inspired by basketball icon Allen Iverson, complete with cornrows, a headband and arm sleeves.

After her 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3) first-round victory over Anastasia Zakharova, Osaka said she decided to pay homage to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and his signature style after her apparel sponsor chose basketball as its U.S. Open theme.

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TOPSHOT - Japan's Naomi Osaka plays a forehand return to Germany's Laura Siegemund during their women's singles match on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images)

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Naomi Osaka has fun with fashion at the French Open. She’ll have to win again to show off her next look

Naomi Osaka’s fashion statements depend on her on-court performance. A win earns her another grand entrance. A loss and nobody cares what she wears on the ride home.

“It’s my, I guess, my tribute to Iverson. I really like him a lot,” Osaka said during an on-court interview. “I mean, Nike said basketball, so I said, ‘OK, you want basketball, I’ll give you basketball.’”

Osaka took the court wearing a long, hooded gown — possibly inspired by Iverson’s hoodies and baggy clothes from back in the day — with newspaper clippings about her attached to it. She first took off the hood to reveal her hair and headband, then removed the gown to play in a black tank top and metallic tennis skirt.

Naomi Osaka wears a hooded white gown onto the court
Naomi Osaka arrives to compete against Anastasia Zakharova during the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday in New York.
(Adam Hunger / Ap Photo/adam Hunger)
Naomi Osaka smiles, yells and pumps a fist on court.
Naomi Osaka reacts to winning the first set against Anastasia Zakharova on Monday at the U.S. Open.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

The two-time U.S. Open champion also gave a nod to the 11-time NBA All-Star during her media day news conference Saturday by wearing a T-shirt that featured the longtime Philadelphia 76ers star’s 1999 Slam magazine cover.

“For me, he’s a trailblazer,” Osaka said when asked about the shirt. “He’s also someone that I look up to a lot, because he’s done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not, but he’s shifted the way that NBA players dress. And I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports, and also just expressing yourself through style, I feel like he’s someone that I look up to in that regard.”

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Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson smirks on court
Philadelphia 76ers’ Allen Iverson plays against the Boston Celtics pn March 8, 2006.
(Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

With his hair, tattoos, jewelry and clothes, Iverson gained his reputation as an NBA fashion trailblazer during his playing career from 1996-2010 — so much so that in 2005, when then-commissioner David Stern instituted a stricter dress code for players arriving to games, many felt it was in response to Iverson’s look.

“I took the ass whooping for it, but the dress code thing I actually was just — I was 21,” Iverson said on “The Breakfast Club” last year. “Where am I going after the game? I’m going to the club. Before that, they were used to dudes wearing suits, and I was like, damn. I’ve never worn a suit growing up — going to church or to a funeral was the only time I put on a suit ... and the courtroom. I never wore a suit to the gym to play, to the park.”

On Saturday, Osaka said she had never communicated with Iverson — “but hopefully he’ll see this,” she added.

Turns out, he did. Iverson posted a photo of Osaka in the shirt featuring his image and a clip of her comments about him Monday on Instagram.

“Wow, what a honor!!” Iverson wrote. “BIG FAN can’t wait to meet you. @naomiosaka”

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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