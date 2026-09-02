Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Sports

Read the NBA’s investigation of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard

Steve Ballmer at Intuit Dome on in Inglewood. Kawhi Leonard at Intuit Dome.
The NBA handed down sweeping penalties to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, team executives, the team and Kawhi Leonard following an investigation.
(Getty Images)

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Here is the NBA’s investigation into allegations the Los Angeles Clippers circumvented the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The NBA handed down sweeping penalties to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, team executives, the team and Kawhi Leonard following an
investigation. The Clippers said in a statement that they “vehemently reject the NBA’s findings” and vowed to challenge them.

Read the full report here:

NBA’s investigation of Clippers, Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard

Here is the NBA’s investigative findings of allegations the Los Angeles Clippers the team circumvented the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

More to Read

Sports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement