Read the NBA’s investigation of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard
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Here is the NBA’s investigation into allegations the Los Angeles Clippers circumvented the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The NBA handed down sweeping penalties to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, team executives, the team and Kawhi Leonard following an
investigation. The Clippers said in a statement that they “vehemently reject the NBA’s findings” and vowed to challenge them.
Read the full report here:
Here is the NBA’s investigative findings of allegations the Los Angeles Clippers the team circumvented the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.