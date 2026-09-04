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WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to retire, help find successor. ‘If we don’t find someone, I’ll stay on’

Cathy Engelbert smiles as she stands at a podium and addresses reporters.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news conference during WNBA All-Star festivities July 25 in Chicago.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Cathy Engelbert will step down as WNBA commissioner at year’s end after more than seven years, but vows to stay on temporarily if a successor isn’t found.
  • Under Engelbert, the WNBA saw record ratings and attendance, a lucrative media-rights deal, expansion plans to 18 teams by 2030 and a new CBA delivering the league’s first million-dollar salaries.
  • Her tenure also drew criticism over player safety, transgender eligibility and officiating, with strained labor talks and questions about her leadership.

Cathy Engelbert will retire as WNBA commissioner at the end of the year, ending a tenure of seven-plus years that saw both tremendous growth and some turmoil for the league.

“In 2019, I had the privilege of being appointed the league’s first commissioner and to lead a league with enormous potential yet untapped awareness and significant undervaluation,” Engelbert said in a statement released by the WNBA. “Over the years, it has been amazing to watch WNBA players thrive and lead the massive cultural surge around women’s sports.”

Engelbert, 61, told the Associated Press that she has been considering retirement for months and wasn’t pressured into making the decision by NBA or WNBA stakeholders. She added that she will help with finding the next commissioner and with the transition period that follows.

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Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

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“We’ll run a real succession process in the remaining four months,” Engelbert told AP. “If we don’t find someone, I’ll stay on.”

During Engelbert’s tenure, the WNBA has experienced record TV ratings and robust attendance, with a lucrative media rights deal being finalized this year and plans in place for expansion to 18 teams by 2030. An influx of talented and popular young players — including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers — helped along those lines.

Engelbert also helped the league and its players’ union agree on a new collective bargaining agreement this spring, resulting in the first million-dollar salaries for WNBA players.

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El Segundo , CA - August 26: LA Sparks players Nneka Ogwumike, Cameron Brink, Erica Wheeler and Monique Akoa Makani cheer as the final steel structural beam is placed onto the construction site of L.A. Sparks training facility on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in El Segundo , CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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Still, the negotiations leading up to the CBA were strained at times. Other issues surrounding the league — including player safety, the eligibility of transgender players, and the inconsistency of on-court officials — have caused some to question Engelbert’s leadership ability.

“Cathy has presided over the WNBA through the most significant period of growth in the league’s 30-year history,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in the WNBA’s news release. “We are grateful for Cathy’s leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement of women’s basketball.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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