2026 NFL season preview: Complete coverage
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Another NFL season dawns with the Rams and Chargers each hoping to win the Super Bowl this season at SoFi Stadium in February.
Those lofty ambitions must first have to survive the 17-game gauntlet that is the NFL regular season. The Rams are the consensus Super Bowl favorite with Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay at the helm. Year 3 of the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh era will hope to maximize the skills and promise of Justin Herbert.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams and Chargers as they embark on a new season.
Watch out ’72 Dolphins. A Rams team loaded with star talent not only will win the Super Bowl, but they’ll become the first NFL team to go 20-0.
The Chargers are looking for real gains under Jim Harbaugh after two one-and-done playoff campaigns, but can Justin Herbert lead them to a home Super Bowl?
Aaron Donald, one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams in hopes of winning another Super Bowl title.
Sean McVay and the Rams are adopting a different approach from the San Francisco 49ers by delaying travel to Melbourne, Australia, for their season opener.
Rookie Brenen Thompson has impressed coaches and teammates so far with his raw speed. He could play a prominent role in Mike McDaniel’s new offensive scheme.
After suffering his fifth loss in the NFC championship game last January, veteran wide receiver Davante Adams is locked-in on helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl.
The Mike McDaniel-orchestrated offense is looking for a complete revival of the running game in 2026, and Omarion Hampton will be key to making that happen.
Winning back fans in San Diego continues to be a goal of the Chargers franchise, but coach Jim Harbaugh will always have fond memories of the city.
The running backs coach is the older brother of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel brought him from Miami.