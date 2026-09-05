Advertisement
Sports

2026 NFL season preview: Complete coverage

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh stands among his players before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh stands among his players before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 20.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Sam FarmerBill PlaschkeMirjam Swanson and Joaquin Ruiz

Another NFL season dawns with the Rams and Chargers each hoping to win the Super Bowl this season at SoFi Stadium in February.

Those lofty ambitions must first have to survive the 17-game gauntlet that is the NFL regular season. The Rams are the consensus Super Bowl favorite with Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay at the helm. Year 3 of the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh era will hope to maximize the skills and promise of Justin Herbert.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams and Chargers as they embark on a new season.

Read more
Illustration of Rams players and coach Sean McVay walking on a red carpet leading to Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.
Voices

Plaschke: Rams will go undefeated on their way to winning another home Super Bowl title

Watch out ’72 Dolphins. A Rams team loaded with star talent not only will win the Super Bowl, but they’ll become the first NFL team to go 20-0.

A photo illustraton of Los Angeles Chargers players and head coach.

Chargers aim for a Super Bowl title amid key injuries and a brutal schedule

The Chargers are looking for real gains under Jim Harbaugh after two one-and-done playoff campaigns, but can Justin Herbert lead them to a home Super Bowl?

A photo illustration of football player Aaron Donald.

‘We can do some special things.’ Aaron Donald comes out of retirement to rejoin Rams

Aaron Donald, one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams in hopes of winning another Super Bowl title.

Woodland Hills , CA - August 31: LA Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles during a press.

Sean McVay knows Rams’ delayed Australian travel plans could lead to criticism

Sean McVay and the Rams are adopting a different approach from the San Francisco 49ers by delaying travel to Melbourne, Australia, for their season opener.

A photo illustration of Chargers rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

Speedy rookie Brenen Thompson could help shift Chargers offense into overdrive

Rookie Brenen Thompson has impressed coaches and teammates so far with his raw speed. He could play a prominent role in Mike McDaniel’s new offensive scheme.

A photo illustration of Rams wide receiver Davante Adams.

‘Iron sharpens iron.’ Davante Adams focused on making Rams better in Super Bowl quest

After suffering his fifth loss in the NFC championship game last January, veteran wide receiver Davante Adams is locked-in on helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs in for a touchdown.

‘Nobody wants to tackle that guy.’ Chargers’ Omarion Hampton is primed for a breakout

The Mike McDaniel-orchestrated offense is looking for a complete revival of the running game in 2026, and Omarion Hampton will be key to making that happen.

** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS FEB 21 - 22 ** Former NFL quarterback.

Chargers are back in San Diego, reconnecting Jim Harbaugh to his gritty coaching origins

Winning back fans in San Diego continues to be a goal of the Chargers franchise, but coach Jim Harbaugh will always have fond memories of the city.

Chargers running backs coach Max McCaffrey, left, works with running back Omarion Hampton at training camp in El Segundo.

Chargers assistant coach Max McCaffrey is making a name for himself

The running backs coach is the older brother of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel brought him from Miami.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement