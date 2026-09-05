Letters to Sports: Clippers and Kawhi Leonard get off easy; fans are big losers

What am I missing here? The Times has reported that Forbes valued the Angels at $2.9 billion, yet Stan Kroenke has offered Arte Moreno $4 billion to purchase the team and its related assets. One can understand overpaying by a bit to acquire something special, but overpaying by more than a billion dollars is highly questionable.

James Regan

Carlsbad

Once the signatures are done and the deal to buy the Angels is completed by Stan Kroenke, his first act as the new owner should be to change the club’s name back to Anaheim Angels or California Angels. That would set things right again.

Stephen Mirkin

North Hollywood

Last Tuesday morning I texted my 18-year-old cousin — whose family has been Angels’ season-ticket holders since 1986 — to let him know of the sale of the Angels by Arte Moreno.

He responded back quickly “best day ever!” To put things in perspective, the Angels last won a playoff game in 2009, when he was 1. Yes, there is joy in Orange County.

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Ken Feldman

Tarzana

As a lifelong Angels fan, I am thrilled about the sale of the Angels to Stan Kroenke. He knows how to put the right people in the right positions and let them do their job. He has proven that.

I only have two requests. Please keep the current local announcers. They have been loyal and always looked at the glass half full during the last decade of constant losing. Please also keep the prices affordable. As a comparison, to go to a Dodger game it is at least two to three times as expensive. When you have a family of four, this amounts to hundreds of dollars more per game.

Steve Shaevel

Woodland Hills

A sincere thank you to Arte Moreno. Not for lowering beer prices. Not for the wayward free-agent signings. Not for meddling in personnel decisions. And certainly not for having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani together without winning a postseason game.

No, Arte, thank you for finally selling the Angels to someone with a remarkable history of building successful teams. It may be the best thing you ever did for the franchise.

Steve Geary

Corona del Mar