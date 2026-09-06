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NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extended through 2030 season

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to reporters during a news conference on Aug. 26 in Atlanta.
NFL owners have extended commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract through the 2030 season.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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Commissioner Roger Goodell is poised to lead the NFL through 2030 after agreeing with owners on a four-year contract extension.

With the NFL season set to begin this week, the league has completed a significant piece of off-the-field business by extending Commissioner Roger Goodell through the 2030 season.

The league announced the four-year extension Sunday, with Goodell’s deal running through March 31, 2031, which would secure his 25th year on the job.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, chair of the compensation committee, said in a memo sent to the 32 teams that the group worked with an independent compensation consultant and outside counsel to structure a deal tied to performance.

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Roughly 95% of the total compensation is tied to the performance of the NFL under Goodell and measured against various metrics and at the discretion of the compensation committee, also composed of owners of the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

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This is the fifth extension for Goodell, who replaced Paul Tagliabue on Sept. 1, 2006.

“We believe we are very fortunate to have Roger at the helm,” Kraft wrote.

The NFL does not disclose Goodell’s salary, and the most recent reported pay was $63.9 million annually for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expires after the 2030 season, and owners have indicated they want continuity through those negotiations.

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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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