Former Lakers coach Phil Jackson will get statue outside of Crypto.com Arena in 2027
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- Phil Jackson will become the latest Laker immortalized at Crypto.com Arena, with a statue by sculptor Omri Amrany set to be unveiled April 9.
- Jackson guided the Lakers to five championships over two stints as coach and owns an NBA-record 11 titles overall, cementing his reputation as the league’s defining modern strategist.
- Jackson’s statue will stand among tributes to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and other franchise icons.
Phil Jackson will be the next member of the Lakers to receive a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.
The Lakers announced on Tuesday that they have commissioned a statue of the coach who led them to five NBA championships — with help from Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol and others — that will be unveiled April 9 when the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Los Angeles for the next-to-last game of the 2026-27 season.
The statue will be designed and created by Omri Amrany of Rotblatt Amrany Studio.
Jackson had already led Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles during the 1990s when then-Lakers owner Jerry Buss hired him before the 1999-2000 season. He ended up coaching the team in two stints — winning three championships with Bryant and O’Neal as his stars from 1999-2004 and two more with Bryant and Gasol leading the way from 2005-11.
Jackson’s 11 championships are the most for any NBA coach, a record he claimed from former Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach (nine).
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“Phil Jackson defines championship basketball for a reason,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement released by the team. “His masterful approach to coaching brought out the best in some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game.
“After he accepted my dad’s invitation to join the Lakers, Phil’s unmatched creativity and commitment to excellence restored our championship legacy, bringing five titles and setting a standard of excellence for generations to come. It is a great joy to be able to mark that achievement with the statue he so richly deserves.”
Jackson will join Bryant, O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Chick Hearn, Magic Johnson, Pat Riley and Jerry West as former Lakers with statues at Star Plaza.