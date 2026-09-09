Ben Shelton wins record-setting U.S. Open match but forgets key shoutout: soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman

Soccer star Trinity Rodman, right, was on hand Tuesday (and early Wednesday morning) to watch boyfriend Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open.

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Ben Shelton messed up.

Sure, the U.S. tennis star advanced to his second U.S. Open semifinal in epic fashion, knocking off defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set marathon that did not end until 3:33 a.m. ET Wednesday.

It was during his on-court interview afterward, however, that Shelton committed a bit of a faux pas while discussing the match that ended later than any other in tournament history.

“I’m just hoping that my best friend and my sister over there don’t have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours,” Shelton said following the 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory. “It’d be huge from their employers to let them have the day off today.”

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Shelton certainly didn’t have to give a shout out to two of his loved ones for hanging in there for the entire 4 hours, 28 minutes ... but since he did, there’s one other person Shelton probably should have mentioned as well: soccer star Trinity Rodman, who was also sitting courtside throughout the entirety of the match. TV cameras showed her laughing and apparently saying, “What about me?” following the awkward omission.

Shelton and Rodman have been dating for more than a year, after going Instagram official in May 2025. They are frequently seen in the stands at each other’s sporting events when their schedules allow.

For the record, Rodman apparently did have to work hours later. The U.S. national team and Washington Spirit player posted a video later Wednesday morning on TikTok that showed her inside a gym with the caption, “Yes, I’m at training now.”

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Sports Trinity Rodman wants Wimbledon announcers to stop talking about her dad U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman has been attending Wimbledon to support her boyfriend, Ben Shelton. She’d prefer that her father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, not be mentioned during the tennis coverage.

She doesn’t seem to hold a grudge over her boyfriend’s omission though. Rodman posted a video on her Instagram Story of the match’s aftermath, with the caption, “The moment belongs to Shelton!”

And Shelton actually did include Rodman in that moment, with the two of them making eye contact and flashing his signature “dialed-in” hand motion to each other as he celebrated.

Ben Shelton to the semis 🔥



Shelton outlasts the defending champion Alcaraz in a five-set thriller! pic.twitter.com/hwrbgvCeof — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2026

Rodman’s schedule with the Spirit hasn’t allowed her to attend all of Shelton’s matches this year at Flushing Meadows, but she has been to at least three of them. For his Round 2 victory against Hubert Hurkacz, Rodman wore a black crop top that read, “I ❤️ my boyfriend.”

For Tuesday/Wednesday morning’s match, Rodman carried a Shelton figurine, possibly as a good luck charm.

Ben's good luck charm? 🔥



Trinity Rodman had a mini Ben Shelton action figure ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M4QEdAOGeB — espnW (@espnW) September 9, 2026

Shelton will face fellow U.S. player Frances Tiafoe in Friday’s semifinals.